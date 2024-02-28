Euphoria actor Hunter Schafer arrested for pro-Palestinian protest. View the photo





Amid calls for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, Hunter Schafer, known for the teen drama television series Euphoria, was arrested Tuesday during a pro-Palestinian protest. According to a report by BNN Breaking Hunter, along with 50 Jewish Voice for Peace activists, were arrested during a protest at NBC's 30 Rockefeller Center in New York. Read also | Susan Sarandon apologizes after remarks at pro-Palestinian rally: wording was a terrible mistake Hunter Schafer called for a ceasefire and advocated for peace in New York. Arrest of Hunter Schafer Their protest, believed to be aimed at disrupting US President Joe Biden's appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, highlighted urgent calls for a ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Hunter's arrest highlighted growing pressure on the Biden administration to reconsider its position and push for a ceasefire. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Learn more about Hunter Schafer After making her acting debut as trans teenager Jules Vaughn in HBO's hit series Euphoria in 2019, Hunter Schafer was seen as Tigris Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes in 2023 She has also modeled for Prada, Dior, Gucci, Calvin Klein, Rick Owens, Helmut Lang, Tommy Hilfiger, Thierry Mugler, Coach, Maison Margiela, Vera Wang, Marc Jacobs, Versus Versace, Emilio Pucci, Ann Demeulemeester and Erdem, among other designer brands. This is not the first time that the actor has made headlines for defending a social cause. For his activism against the anti-LGBT HB2 legislation, Teen Vogue listed Hunter on its List 21 Under 21 in 2017. In 2021, Time named her to its Next list of “100 Emerging Leaders Shaping the Future,” with a tribute written by Euphoria co-star Zendaya. Other celebrities at pro-Palestinian protests In December 2023, Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon apologized via an Instagram post for comments she made at a pro-Palestinian rally in New York in November 2023. At the rally, the actor said: “There are a lot of people who are afraid, who are afraid to be Jewish right now, and who have a taste of what it feels like to be Muslim in this country, so often subjugated. to violence. UTA or United Talent Agency, one of Hollywood's leading talent agencies, subsequently dropped Susan as a client because of these remarks. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/tv/euphoria-actor-hunter-schafer-arrested-pro-palestine-protest-joe-biden-the-late-night-show-seth-meyers-101709092101783.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

