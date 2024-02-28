Today in Entertainment History: 'MASH' Finale Broadcast | Entertainment





On February 28, 1966, the Cavern Club in Liverpool, England, where the Beatles began their rise to fame, closed its doors due to financial problems. The next day, dozens of people protested outside the club in hopes of keeping it open. In 1968, singer Frankie Lymon was found dead of a heroin overdose in New York. He was 25 years old. As frontman of The Teenagers, he had a hit song with Why Do Fools Fall In Love. In 1974, singer-songwriter Bobby Bloom committed suicide in West Hollywood, California. He was 28 years old. Bloom's biggest success was Montego Bay. In 1979, the talking horse, Mr. Ed, died. In 1983, the final episode of MASH aired, attracting the largest television audience of all time to that date. In 1984, Michael Jackson won a record eight Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for Thriller and Record of the Year for Beat It. Jackson lost to Sting of The Police in the song of the year category, when Every Breath You Take won. Culture Club was named best new artist. In 1986, singer George Michael announced Wham! was breaking up. In 1993, actor Tony Curtis married his fourth wife, Lisa Deutsch. In 2000, the Pretenders played a concert in their hometown of Akron, Ohio for the first time. In 2005, opening statements began in Michael Jackson's child molestation trial. He was later acquitted. In 2008, singer and keyboardist Mike Smith of the Dave Clark Five died of pneumonia in London, less than two weeks before the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Today's birthdays: Singer Sam the Sham is 87 years old. Actor-director-dancer Tommy Tune is 85 years old. Actor Kelly Bishop (Gilmore Girls) is 80 years old. Actress Stephanie Beacham (Beverly Hills, 90210, SeaQuest DSV) is 77 years old. Writer-director Mike Figgis (“Leaving Las Vegas”) is 76 years old. Actress Bernadette Peters is 76 years old. Actor Mercedes Ruehl (ROOL) is 76 years old. Actress Ilene Graff (M. Belvedere) is 75 years old. Actor John Turturro is 67 years old. Singer Cindy Wilson of the B-52s is 67 years old. Actor Rae Dawn Chong (The Color Purple) is 63 years old. Actor Maxine Bahns (The Brothers McMullen) is 55 years old. Actor Robert Sean Leonard (House, MD) is 55 years old. Singer Pat Monahan of Train is 55 years old. Author Lemony Snicket (AKA Daniel Handler) is 54 years old. Actor Tasha Smith (Empire) is 53 years old. Actor Rory Cochrane (24, CSI: Miami) is 52 years old. Actor Ali Larter is 48 years old. Country singer Jason Aldean is 47 years old. Actor Geoffrey Arend (Madam Secretary) is 54 years old. 46. ​​Actress Melanie Chandra (Code Black) is 40 years old. Actress Michelle Horn (Family Law, Strong Medicine) is 37 years old. Actor True OBrien (Days of Our Lives) is 30 years old. Actor Madisen Beaty (The Fosters) is 29 years old. Actor Quinn Shephard (Hostages) is 29 years old. Actor Bobbe J. Thompson (The Tracy Morgan Show) is 28 years old.

