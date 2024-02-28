Actor Daniel Frogson sentenced for viewing child abuse footage





By Asha Patel and Caroline LowbridgeBBC News, Nottingham Avg. P.A. Daniel Frogson began viewing the images at the age of 17. Actor Daniel Frogson has been given a suspended prison sentence for viewing hundreds of indecent images of children. The 21-year-old, who appeared in fantasy series His Dark Materials, viewed the footage over a period of three years, starting when he was 17. Some images were grade A, the most serious category of abuse. Frogson, from Nottinghamshire, pleaded guilty to four charges at Nottingham Crown Court. These were: Making 165 indecent photographs of a category A child

Making 88 category B indecent photographs of a child

Making 592 indecent photographs of a category C child

Possess three prohibited images of a child The offenses were all committed between December 1, 2019 and January 13, 2023. Frogson was nominated for a Children's Bafta for the title role in Joe All Alone Frogson, who was nominated for a children's Bafta for his starring role in the CBBC series Joe All Alone in 2018, was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for two years. He was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years, ordered to complete a sex offender rehabilitation program and 15 further rehabilitation sessions. Nottinghamshire Live, who attended the sentencing hearing, reported that Frogson lived in Nuthall in Nottinghamshire when an IP address there was suspected of downloading child abuse images in early 2023. Police then seized two devices and found the images when they were examined. Frogson's most recent speech was in court at Malthouse Close in Eastwood, Nottinghamshire. His other acting work includes a role in 2023's The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, which also starred Jim Broadbent and Penelope Wilton. Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebookon XOr on Instagram. Send your story ideas to [email protected] or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2210.

