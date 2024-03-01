Ray Winstone clashed with 'arrogant' and 'clever' Jack Nicholson | Entertainment





Ray Winstone called Jack Nicholson “smarmy” and “arrogant” after they argued while filming the 2006 thriller “The Departed.” The 67-year-old 'Sexy Beast' star previously hinted at a relationship with the Hollywood veteran and now he reveals that Nicholson, 86, didn't like him and he didn't know why – and he had been offended by his co-star's comments. “small side mouth” and its “cracks”. In an interview with The Independent newspaper, Ray was asked why Nicholson didn't like him and he replied: “I have no idea… You always look at yourself on set and think, Ooh, I'm fine. I get along with everyone. I do what I need to do and boom, I'm going home. “But it doesn't worry me. It doesn't shock me. You clash a little. He's not the first person I've clashed with. He won't be the last.” Ray added: “I don't like arrogance. It's not necessary. That kind of feeling of being above everyone else. We all end up in the same hole in the ground. “But some people have this sneaky little mouth. You know, they do cracks for everyone, but not for you. You think, Oh, really? And there are different ways to deal with that. Either you say your article and you tell them to shut up… or you punch them in the mouth. However, when asked if he would work with “The Shining” star again, Ray replied, “Of course I want to work with him again! He's a fantastic actor!” During the interview, Ray also talked about another person in the film industry that he had a falling out with. The actor refused to give the man's name – describing him only as “English” – but he plans to give him a stern word the next time they meet. He said: “I worked with a pretty senior guy and I haven’t seen him since I worked with him, but I’m looking forward to seeing him. “He knows who he is. And he's really going to get shot. Because he was rude, he was… horrible… “He's going to be sidelined. Because you don't want to do that in front of a team of 250 people. I just watched him. But his time will come. And he'll get it.”

