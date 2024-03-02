Dwayne Johnson now legally owns 'The Rock,' along with 'jabroni' and dozens of other words – Finger Lakes Daily News





Can you feel what The rock cooking? It's not just a famous threat used by Dwayne Johnson by the time of the struggle, it was just one of the phrases he legally owned. As reported, a deal to join the board of directors of TKO Group, the new parent company of World Wrestling Entertainment, gave The Rock legal ownership of the wrestling moniker he brought from the ring to the big screen. But Variety reports that a new SEC filing reveals he also now owns dozens of other words and phrases he made famous during his years of wrestling. Some are extremely specific to Johnson, like “Rocky Maivia“, his first wrestling name and the nickname “The Brahma Bull”. Some refer to old enemies, like “candy a**” and “jabroni.” Others are probably in a fun and general way, like “It doesn't matter what”; “The Blue Hell”; and “The Millions (and the Millions)”. According to Variety, others include “Team Corporate”; “The Nation of Rock”; “The nation”; “Roody Poop”; “If You Smell What The Rock Is Cooking”; “The Samoan Sensation”; “The Blue Shredder”; “Great”; “Know your role and keep your mouth shut”; “Team bring it”; “Bring the rock”; ” the bottom ” ; “Rockpocalypse”; “Project Rock”; and the phrases “Finally, The Rock is back” and “The most electrifying man in sports and entertainment.” Likewise, Johnson now legally owns the associated logos and “all other nicknames, caricatures, voices, signatures, gestures, routines, costumes or parts of costumes, props.” [and] crowns” worn, won, or used during his reign as a professional wrestling champion. This would naturally cover “The People's Eyebrow,” an iconic arch that even made its way to Maui, the animated alter ego of Johnson's demigod Moana. In short, what The Rock is up to probably smells like money: he would be able to monetize these phrases on clothing and the like. Copyright 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved. Get the best news on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio 96.3 and 1590, WAUB and 106.3 and 1240, WGVA, and Finger Lakes Country, 96.1/96.9/101.9/1570 WFLR.

