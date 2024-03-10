Actor and Comedian Jerry Seinfeld to Deliver Commencement Address for Class of 2024





Actor and comedian Jerry Seinfeld will be the commencement speaker for the Class of 2024, Duke announced in a statement. video Saturday night at the Duke-University of North Carolina men's basketball game in Chapel Hill. Seinfeld earned a degree in communications and theater in 1976 from Queens College of the City University of New York. The recipient of three Golden Globes and 10 Primetime Emmy Awards, he is best known for the sitcom Seinfeld, which he co-created with Larry David and in which he played a fictionalized version of himself. Seinfeld and his wife, Jessica, currently serve as national chairs of the Dukes Parents Committee and parent program chairs for the Duke Annual Fund. They are the parents of a current Duke student and a Duke alumna. Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld founded the Good+Foundation in 2001, which aims to fight against family poverty. I am thrilled that Jerry Seinfeld will be our 2024 back-to-school speaker. Jerry is a pioneering artist and producer and a gifted observer of human nature who has an extraordinary ability to bring people together through humor, said President Vincent Price. wrote in a Duke Today ad. I look forward to the insights and wisdom he will share during our Class of 2024 celebration. This year, the opening ceremony for the class of 2024 will take place to start to 9 a.m. Sunday, May 12 at Wallace Wade Stadium. Seinfeld is expected to receive an honorary Doctor of Arts degree at the ceremony, along with four other recipients. Get The Chronicle delivered straight to your inbox Subscribe to our weekly newsletter. Cancel anytime. Jazper Lu

Jazper Lu | Editor-in-chief

Audrey Wang | Editor-in-Chief

