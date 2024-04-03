What's the scoop on recurring street art in the desert?

Is there a “Banksy of the High Desert?” »

Recurring street art depicting bodies in costume topped with media headsets, megaphones, televisions and cameras has increased in number across the city. You've probably seen this High Desert art on electrical boxes and in washing machines, but the question remains: Who's behind the street art that lights up, tunes, and stops in the High Desert?

The High Desert community wants answers, and we can have them. The Daily Press has received numerous inquiries about the art, and the topic is also generating interest via online discussion forums.

The street art witch hunt was limited to local artist “King Nobody.” The man from Hesperia has a mission that goes beyond electrical boxes.

“That’s the change I’m trying to be the catalyst for, especially in the desert,” he said. “The idea behind this art is to change the channel.”

Discovery

King confirmed that he was in fact the artist behind the original concept for the media suit, but “can neither confirm nor deny” whether he is the mastermind behind the street art.

“There are a lot of copiers,” King Nobody confessed, “and it’s very possible that someone saw my art at an exhibition, appropriated it, and took to the streets with it.”

The artist admitted that he was more flattered than upset by the copycat street art.

“It makes these ugly boxes look better anyway and brings some color to the monochrome city,” he added.

King Nobody doesn't really need the streets for vandalism, because his home is a safe space for creative explosions in a multitude of mediums. The open concept floor plan and large outdoor space invite plenty of room to create. His counterculture concept “Mind the Media” can be seen on posters, prints, spray painted and scrawled all around his artist retreat, a Hesperia home.

“The My Mind the Media concept represents the lack of culture that has existed here for so long. We live in a 'bedroom community' where people come just to rest their heads between trips,” said King Nobody. “I've lived here since I was 1 year old, and I've seen the lack of community, the lack of art, and I'm trying to change that.”

Change slowly sweeps across the High Desert like a light preliminary gust that rustles the juniper needles before a windstorm.

According to King Nobody, the post-pandemic era has welcomed a recent influx of new residents, drawn to the area by affordable housing and better air and water. Now is the perfect time for King Nobody to incite conversation through art, and it seems to be working.

The art of King Nobody

King Nobody has been creating art in the High Desert for over 20 years.

His artistic career reached new heights with the recent exhibition “Multimedia Vaudeville” last December, where he exhibited over 200 works of art in 13 different mediums. The show was organized in collaboration with Union 3 Space and sponsored by Wise Cracks Records, a new record store that “brings a slice of culture to Hesperia/Oak Hills.”

When asked about his inspiration, King Nobody noted that “the expanse and openness of the High Desert is an immense source of inspiration.” He likened it to “creating in a clean room,” where inspiration really has to seep through. We have to take the time to truly find the beauty, which requires us to slow down and search in space. He finds inspiration in the clear sky, clear air and water, and the snow of Mount Baldy in the distance.

More:As King Nobody, Hesperia's Jerrold Ridenour explores the Mojave Desert with a cigar box guitar

King Nobody moved to Los Angeles for a few years, but said he felt artistically oppressed and was never able to get into the “groove of his artistic flow.” When inspiration strikes him in the High Desert, on the other hand, he is able to execute it immediately thanks to the resources and the numerous art studios located in his backyard, many of which were built from scratch using wood and recycled sheet metal.

The High Desert environment helps it foster and maintain a constant state of flux, he said.

“There are no skyscrapers. You don't see man's impression of the city from your backyard other than your neighbor who you've known for years,” King Nobody said.

Involvement of the High Desert artist community

With the goal of bringing the High Desert community together and changing the lack of culture and absence of art, King Nobody will host community art gatherings each month.

“It’s been in the works for so long that I don’t even remember when the idea was born,” he said. “It’s time for the High Desert to start exploring its creative side.”

King Nobody and his entourage of High Desert creatives hope to host monthly art collectives showcasing art and music starting in May.

Attendees can expect to participate in a conglomeration of crafts and mediums, such as learning to DJ vinyl, painting, and using any other resources available at the event to create. They also hope to organize art-related games to keep collective meetings light and inclusive. No artistic experience is necessary to join.

“Actually, the less experience the better,” King Nobody said. “We want everyone to be able to express their creative side, from moms to high schoolers to city council members and more. Anyone who hears about this spontaneous event is expected to be at the event.”

Most collaborations are expected to take place at Union 3 Space, with possible collaborations at Tipsy Cactus. Follow his Instagram @kingnobodymusic for more art updates.

Talk of “nothing to do” is all too common among longtime residents and new transplants to the High Desert. The Daily Press is dedicated to helping our readers escape monotony and settle into a more exciting home, surrounded by new friends and fun things to do. In the expanse of the desert, the artistic possibilities are vast. If readers would like to shine a light on what's happening in the High Desert, email [email protected].