Vijay Deverakondas' team files police complaint against trolling actor and Family Star





Actor Vijay Deverakondas' team has taken action against those who are being vicious towards the actor and his recent release, Family Star. The actors' manager and the president of his fan club have filed a complaint with the Cyberabad police in Madhapur, Hyderabad against trolls. (Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda says he was paid peanuts before Kushi) Vijay Deverakonda's team has taken action against those who are being vicious on social media. (Instagram) Vijays team files complaint A representative for Vijay shared a photo on X which shows his team filing a police complaint. He wrote: Cybercrime complaint filed against individuals who are part of orchestrated attacks and planned negative campaigns targeting the film #FamilyStar and actor #VijayDeverakonda. Police officials have already started taking action and are tracking down fake ID cards and users and ensuring deadlines are met. @CyberCrimeshyd #TheFamilyStar. The claim is that such negative campaigns impacted Family Stars' performance at the box office. Unlock exclusive access to India's general election story, only on the HT app. Download now! Dil Raju hits out at negative reviews Talk to TV9, producer Dil Raju claimed that audiences loved Family Star despite the negativity about it online. He said: “Family audiences love the film, they enjoy it. We made a good film, everyone I meet doesn't understand why the film gets such negative reactions. He added, “I heard that in Kerala, they were debating about limiting reviews in the first few days after the film released. Something similar needs to happen in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana. People don't understand how much this affects producers, it's not good to put your opinion on others. About Family Star Directed by Parasuram Petla, Family Star is Vijay's second film with the director after the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam. The film is Mrunal Thakur's third film in Telugu after the success of Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna. Family Star hit theaters last Friday to lukewarm reviews from critics and fans. The film made 11.95 crore approximately at the box office in three days, according to sacnilk.com. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click on to follow our Whatsapp channel. Your daily dose of gossip, movies, shows and celebrity updates all in one place.

