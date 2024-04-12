Rae on Sunset offers a boutique hotel-like living experience, set against the backdrop of the Hollywood Hills





ANGELS, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC (“Greystar”), a global leader in the investment, development and management of real estate, including rental housing, logistics and life sciences, has announced that it had started renting Rae to Sunset. .

Rae on Sunset, a new apartment community offering a hotel-like living experience, has begun pre-leasing. The community is located on Sunset Boulevard.

Located on Sunset Boulevard, Rae on Sunset is a 200-unit apartment community spread across two separate five-story buildings, with more than 27,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Apartments, ranging from 582 to 1,733 square feet, are available in studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom configurations, as well as two-story penthouses featuring expansive private balconies on both levels and upgraded finishes. Each artfully designed unit features Caesarstone quartz countertops, modern wood plank flooring, a large bathtub, and an Electrolux washer and dryer. Smart home technology features include keyless entry doors, Wi-Fi enabled thermostats, high-speed Wi-Fi in both buildings, and building-wide security and accessibility. “Located at the foot of the Hollywood Hills, Rae on Sunset brings together the best nightlife, natural surroundings, iconic landmarks and neighborhood amenities of Hollywood Westthe Hollywood Hills and Hollywood in a vibrant apartment community,” said Andrew Kuo, Managing Director, Greystar. “Whether our residents choose to explore the surrounding area or take advantage of the on-site amenities and retail, we are confident that Rae on Sunset will provide an upscale and convenient living experience.” The East and West buildings offer contrasting but complementary designs. Each building features a club room, pool deck with fire pits and grills, fitness room, and rooftop terrace with stunning views of downtown Los Angeles and the Hollywood Hills. The community also offers outdoor courtyard seating areas and secure parking with EV chargers. Rae on Sunset is less than a mile from Hollywood entertainment center and 1.7 miles from the Sunset Strip. The property was developed on part of the former site of the Pacific Electric Railway streetcar system, which diagonally bisected the surrounding section of Hollywood. The intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Gardner Street, which adjoins the property, was once the site of a junction between the Hollywood Line of the Red Car system and the Laurel Canyon shuttle. Susan Marinello Interiors is overseeing the interior design, the architectural firm is Steinberg Hart and Urban Arena is the landscape architect. For more information or to schedule a tour, please visit LiveRaeonSunset.com or call 424-566-8028. About Greystar Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, development and construction in the institutional-grade rental housing, logistics and life sciences sectors . Based at Charleston, South CarolinaGreystar manages and operates over 290 billion dollars of real estate in 247 markets worldwide with offices everywhere North America, Europe, South Americaand the Asia Pacific region. Greystar is the largest apartment operator in United Statesmanages over 857,400 units/beds worldwide and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of over $76 billion assets under management, of which more than $34 billion development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a world-class service provider in the residential rental real estate sector. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com. SOURCE Gray Star

