



OJ Simpson has deceased of cancer, he was 76 years old. God, I can't wait to see all of today's hot takes on Simpson. His film career was quite short, he was quite hilarious in Naked Gun. It is more or less that. He was also a very good football player. Oh, and he written If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer, one of the most confusing and WTF moments in literary history. If anything, it's a good reason for me to write about Ezra Edelman's 2016 documentary, Olympics: Made in America, which was better than almost every movie I saw that year. Almost nothing matched the gripping and aggressive nature of this 464-minute film. He meticulously fleshed out the larger picture of America's OJ trial, this monstrous story of class warfare and race war. This actually seems more relevant today than ever before. Edelman's documentary focused between racial issues in '90s Los Angeles and Simpson's all-American story that turned into hell. It was a true feat of editing and, truly, the definitive way to tell this story. The whole thing was a masterpiece of scholarship, journalism and cinema. If you haven't seen this imposing achievement, it's definitely worth the detour. I'm old enough to remember the OJ trial in the 90s very clearly. It was an intense cultural moment. I also remember exactly where I was when the white Bronco car chase was broadcast live, to everyone's amazement. It was like watching a mystery unfold in real time. And then there was the trial, with its headline-grabbing sensationalism and racial overtones. There were, and still are, people who thought he was innocent, but the majority of the American public knows the evidence and the broad consensus in 2024 is that he actually killed his ex Nicole Brown Simpson and his friend Ronald Goldman. After more than 20 years, the onlooker effect persists in this terrible affair. Edelman's document really proved how dramatized this whole thing was and how, essentially, everyone was guilty in their own way. It changed the cultural landscape forever.

