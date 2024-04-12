Entertainment
Michael B. Whit on Cowboy Carter, black country musicians
Country music is in public conversations following the release of superstar Beyonc Cowboy Carter. The country album earned the singer the distinction of being the first Black woman tops Billboard Country Music chart.
Beyoncé's massive popularity has brought country music into a new spotlight, bringing new attention and new fans to the genre. But the album also allows listeners to discover little-known black country artists.
Singer-songwriter Michael B. Whit Michael Whitfield, born Michael Whitfield, has been writing and performing country music professionally for seven years, but country music has been a part of his life for as long as he can remember. He attributes his exposure to country music and his approach to performing as a black man to his family and roots in Cahokia, Illinois.
[Cahokia] was about 50/50. Both black and white. The people who grew up there had a tremendous opportunity to cultivate themselves. We've had the chance to see life from all angles, from both sides of the floor, Whitfield said. Saint-Louis live. Being from Cahokia made it a little easier for me to explore and express these things than if I was in a predominantly black or predominantly white community. Country music has always existed.
Whitfield said he welcomes the attention Beyoncé's album has generated and the resulting conversation about black musicians in country music. He shared that those familiar with his background haven't paid attention to his music career, but new audiences tend to have more questions about his relationship with country music.
[I get] the interesting looks, the interesting looks or the looming question of: How is your country? My answer is always, [Black people have] I’ve always been in the country,” Whitfield said. The planting of banjo within Americana and folk music, it comes from the word bantu. From Linda Martell has DeFord Bailey. When you hear the Grand Ole Opry, these are the first sounds you hear.
Although Whitfield is a black man who writes and performs country music, he does not present himself as a black country musician. However, he recognizes the importance of representation and says he's happy to bring a special sound to country music.
In the early '90s, there wasn't really a strong black presence in country music that brought the soul and gospel elements that country was based on, he said. That's something I bring to the table that's somewhat unique, reimagining what old country would sound like mixed with modern country.
To hear more about Michael B. Whit, including his experience singing the national anthem at the Cardinals' home opener and the influence of Black Americans in country music, listen Saint-Louis live on Apple Podcast, Spotify or by clicking the play button below.
Musician Michael B. Whit welcomes Cowboy Carter's attention to black country musicians
Related event
What: Michael B. Whit Presents: Tribute to Garth Brooks
When: 6:45 p.m. April 19
Where: Westport Playhouse (635 West Port Plaza Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146)
Saint-Louis live brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Ulaa Kuziez, Is it Norfleet?, Emilie Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha And Alex Heuer. Roshae Hemmings is our production assistant. The sound engineer is Aaron Doerr.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.stlpr.org/show/st-louis-on-the-air/2024-04-11/musician-michael-b-whit-welcomes-the-attention-cowboy-carter-brings-to-black-country-musicians
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkish ministry rejects claims of continued exports to Israel despite ban
- Michael B. Whit on Cowboy Carter, black country musicians
- India IPL Cricket | Sport
- Shop everything Under Armor Jordan Spieth wears
- Technological innovation is expected to accelerate the IP filing boom over the next 12 months, according to research
- Biology professor earns international recognition for faculty-student research at The Lub Lab
- US rejects allegations of Iranian support for ISIS in Pakistan
- PM Narendra Modi meets top players in India, photos surface | Trending news
- Lightweight rowing hosts Yale and Penn for Dodge Cup
- Biomedical engineer moves from human movement to women's health | MIT News
- Google One VPN is being terminated due to low usage
- Important update from Paignton Zoo • Paignton Zoo