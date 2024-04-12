Entertainment
I saw my whole family dead: actor Kamal Sadanah says his father shot his mother and sister; he was hit too | Bollywood News
Actor Kamal Sadanah made his film debut in the 1992 film Bekhudi starring Kajol, but shortly before Kamal was considered a mainstream hero, the actor had witnessed a massive tragedy in his life personal. In a new interview, Kamal opened up about the time his father, producer Brij Sadanah, shot his entire family and himself.
(This story may be triggering for people with mental health issues)
Kamal's father, mother and sister died and even Kamal was shot in the neck, but he survived. The actor said he suffered “a lot of mental trauma” after watching his “family get killed in front of your eyes.”
Kamal, in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, said, “I always looked at it this way…I was also shot, I had a bullet go through one side of my neck and came out the other side of my neck and I survived it. I have no logical reason to survive. It's almost as if the bullet has dodged all the nerves and come out the other side. There's a reason I survived. Let me move on and let me find this reason, let me live well.
Kamal said that his father was drunk when he shot everyone and also shared that it was his birthday that day. “It's a serious incident that happened, but it doesn't mean that my whole childhood or my entire family were bad people or that my father was a bad person…it doesn't mean that,” he shared. Kamal recalled the events of that day and said he “took my mother and sister to the hospital while they were bleeding and at that time I didn't realize that I had also been beaten down. The hospital didn't have enough beds, so my friend took me to another hospital. I just told the doctor that you were keeping my mother and sister alive. I was also trying to watch my father.
Kamal said he also had to undergo surgery because he too was shot and doctors wanted to clean his wound. “When I woke up, they took me home and I saw my entire extended family lying dead in front of my eyes,” he said. Kamal said that for many years in the beginning he didn't celebrate his birthday, but a few years ago he threw a party and even though he still doesn't like celebrating his birthday, his friends show up that day to encourage him. up.
Kamal said he continues to live in the same house where this tragedy took place. “I am not the only person in the world who has witnessed a tragedy. There are many people in the world who have witnessed tragedies,” he said.
Kamal always appears in films in supporting roles. He was recently seen in Pippa as Sam Manekshaw.
