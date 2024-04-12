Actor Kamal Sadanah on family tragedy





Kamal Sadanah shared this image. (courtesy: Kamalsadanah1992) New Delhi: Veteran actor Kamal Sadanah is known for his work in films like Bekhudi, Salaam to Baali UmarAnd Shed. Now, the star has opened up about the heartbreaking incident in which her father, Brij Sadanah, killed her sister, Namrata, and their mother, Sayeeda Khan, before committing suicide. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kamal revealed that he was also shot during the incident. He expressed: “It’s traumatic. Seeing your family being killed before your eyes is also having been shot. I had a bullet go through one side of my neck and out the other side. I survived it. And there's no reason. There is no logical reason for me to survive. It's almost as if the bullet has dodged all the nerves and is coming out the other side. And I survived without any problems. No physical problems. Kamal Sadanah also described how he had to rush his bleeding mother and sister to hospital after they were shot. He remembers that I had to carry my mother and sister to the hospital while they were bleeding. And at that moment, I didn't know that I too had been shot. [At that time, I did not know that I was also shot] In fact. The doctor asked, “Why is there so much blood on your shirt?” » [The doctor asked, Why is there so much blood on your shirt?’] I said: No, it must come from my mother or my sister. He said: No, you were shot. We don't have enough room here. You need to go to another hospital. I was like, No, you're just keeping my mom and my sister alive. And I was also trying to check with my father what he was going to do at that time. Then, the actor explained how his friend named Abis took him to another hospital. Talking about how everything went down on his birthday (October 21), Kamal Sadanah shared, I had to have surgery which was basically cleaning the wound. It was my birthday that day. They anesthetized me and, of course, they cleaned the wound. When my eyes opened [When my eyes opened] I was taken home and had my whole family lying like a body in front of my eyes. The veteran star also confirmed that his father killed Shagufta and Namrata under the influence of alcohol. When asked if he celebrates his birthday, Kamal Sadanah replied: At first, I couldn't do it. [In the beginning, I did not celebrate.] In fact, I still don't. But every year, my friends wait in line. Last year or before last, I actually said, I'm going to have a little party. And my two children were there. It was nice. Kamal Sadanah also revealed that he still lives in the same house where the tragic incident took place. He added: “I am not the only person who has witnessed tragedy. Many people around the world have witnessed tragedies in different shapes and forms. But you have to move on. You can't live with hatred in your heart and you can't have all the problems there. Otherwise you will be stuck. On the professional front, Kamal Sadanah was last seen in the 2023 film Pippa.

