Vincent Friell, Restless Natives, Trainspotting actor, dead at 64 102.3 KRMG





Actor Vincent Friell, who starred in the cult 1980s film Restless natives and also appeared in Trainspotting, died on Sunday, his representatives said. He was 64 years old. >> Read more trending news The death of the Scottish actor was announced by his agent, Claire Murray, BBC reported. No cause of death was given. Murray called Friell a hugely respected actor in the Scottish theater, television and film communities. There was an outpouring of love from the cast, directors, writers, creatives and crew who admired his work as a gifted actor and loved him as a sweet, kind and warm friend with a wit and a fantastic humor, Murray said, according to the BBC. Born in Glasgow, Scotland, in 1960, Friell was known for his role as one half of a criminal bandit duo in the 1985 comedy Restless Natives, according to The herald Glasgow newspaper. Friell's other roles include the father of Kelly Macdonald's character in Trainspotting, a property developer looking to take over a pub in a 2002 episode of the sitcom. Still gameand two different roles in Taggartanother television series. Brennan Artists, which represented Friell, said in a statement that the actor died suddenly at a hospital surrounded by family members. Above all, Vince was an incredibly loving father, husband and friend and we send our love during this difficult time to his wife Alana and his two children Connie and Jude, the company said, according to The Herald. We ask that they be given the privacy necessary to come to terms with this very sad loss. Latest notable deaths: Kyle Marisa Roth, TikTok Star Known for Her Celebrity Gossip Videos, Dies at 36

