Randeep Hooda says no one in Bollywood talked about his Hollywood debut Extraction: Hindustan Mein – Republic World
Randeep Hooda in Extraction | Image: IMDb
Randeep Hooda played an important role in the Hollywood film Extraction, headlined by Chirs Hemsworth. The actor, in a new interview, expressed his disappointment over the lack of support from his peers in the Hindi film industry. He also spoke about the experience of working in a Hollywood movie and how he made sure Indians weren't typecast in the 2020 action film.
No one in Bollywood has spoken about the film: Randeep Hooda on Extraction
In a conversation with Bubble Bollywood, Randeep Hooda spoke about appearing in Extraction alongside Chris Hemsworth. The actor, who recently made his directorial debut with Swatantra Veer Savarkar, recalled that although he received critical acclaim for his performance internationally, there was not enough discussion about the film in India. For the uninitiated, Randeep played the role of a former para special forces lieutenant colonel of the Indian Army in the film which also starred Pankaj Tripathi. He claimed he was offered films in Hollywood after Extraction but he could not take them back because of his previous commitments here.
THE Sarbjit The actor said: I had played an important role in the film but no one in Bollywood spoke about the film. Hindustan mein toh kuch nahin hua. Yahan kisi ne baat tak nahin ki siwaay kuch media walon ne (No one in India discussed my film except a few media members). He added that his work was appreciated in the West and he was satisfied with it. Randeep commented, “However, my work has been appreciated internationally and I have been praised for my role.
Randeep Hooda on Indians typecast in Hollywood
In the same conversation, Randeep mentioned that Western cinema has a habit of pigeonholing Indians into insignificant roles. He asserted that through Extraction, he must break the stereotype. He mentioned, “We Indians are not considered physically strong, but the extraction allowed me to show that Indians are physically strong. If you look at the representation of Indians in English films, you will mostly play roles that portray them as taxi drivers, technicians, doctors, etc. So when I was cast opposite Chris Hemsworth, I took the opportunity and prepared for the role.
He added that the role opened the door to more opportunities and that he couldn't refuse the offer to star alongside Hemsworth, known for his role as Thor in wonder movies. The 47-year-old actor said: Aree Thor ke saath do do haath karne ka mauka mil raha hai. Isse accha mauka mujhe nahin milega (I told myself, I'm going to fight Thor. I won't get a better opportunity than this). This gave me a lot of stature as an actor and international visibility. He also expressed a desire to direct a film like Extraction, now that he has ventured into directing.
