Big Ten Football Championship Odds After College Football Spring Games





Oregon football will compete in the Big Ten Conference this season, which will expand to 18 schools in 2024. The Ducks have the second-best odds to win the Big Ten title, behind only the Ohio State Buckeyes. New conference, new quarterback…. But Oregon coach Dan Lanning enters his third season as head coach with a winning culture already established. I don't think the DNA traits will change for us,” Lanning said of his 2024 team led by transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel. “It still has to be about connection, growth, strength and sacrifice. Every team is unique, every team is different, but it's about growing up together. I think our team grew a lot in the spring.” Also participating in the conference from the west coast are the UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans and Washington Huskies.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning undefined The Big Ten Championship model changed with expansion. In 2024, the conference will abolish a split format after more than ten years. The championship game will now feature the top two teams in the conference standings after tiebreakers. In 2023, the Michigan Wolverines claimed their third straight Big Ten Conference title, defeating then-No. 18 Iowa, 26-0. Ohio State should be highly motivated this season after losing three straight seasons to “that team up north,” Michigan. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day hired former Oregon and former UCLA head coach Chip Kelly as Ohio State's offensive coordinator and play-caller this season. Ohio State and Kelly visit Eugene for a must-see game on Oct. 12 on TV. Former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh led the Wolverines to the program's 12th national championship, a 34-13 win over the Washington Huskies in the 2023 CFP National Championship Game. Harbaugh has left the conference and taken the coaching job for the Los Angeles Chargers to coach none other than former Oregon Duck quarterback and 2020 Rookie Of The Year, Justin Herbert. Michigan has the fourth best chances to win the Big Ten Conference and the Penn State Nittany Lions have the third best odds, according to FanDuel. All 18 Big Ten football teams will meet for the 2024 Big Ten Football Media Days. This year's event will take place in a three-day format from July 23-25 ​​at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Oregon Football will meet with the media on day three on July 25, while Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti will address the media on day one on July 23.

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field for the game against Oregon State Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA

