Cricket Australia has announced a new plan to grow the women's game

A shorter Women's Big Bash League and a new domestic Twenty20 competition are key parts of the new plan. What's next?: Several goals, including increasing girls' participation and participation in competitions, are to be achieved by 2034. Cricket Australia has unveiled its new plan to grow the game for women and girls, hoping the approach will increase revenue and participation in the sport. The Women and Girls Action Plan was announced Tuesday with notable changes to the summer schedule. The Women's Big Bash League will be reduced to a 40-match regular season, in line with the men's BBL, while a new women's domestic T20 competition will be introduced. The WBBL will televise all matches, with half of the regular season matches broadcast by the free-to-air Seven Network. The plan sets the following objectives to be achieved by 2034: 600,000 average annual attendance for all women's cricket in Australia

Two-time ODI World Cup winner Ellyse Perry said the new plan was crucial to capitalizing on the appetite for women's sport. "Sport at its best is fully inclusive and it has been a great privilege to work with some of the best leaders in Australian sport on a plan that will see more women and girls involved in cricket in every role," said she. "Australian Cricket has been at the forefront of the growth of the women's game, providing some of the best opportunities for players with resources and rewards and it is reassuring to know that this commitment will not only continue but significantly increase over the next decade be expanded. "With viewing audiences increasing, public interest in women's sport is now unquestionable and we would like to see large stadiums filled with fans for our international and WBBL matches and more girls inspired to play cricket. "It is also extremely important that the increased interest in women's sport is reflected in sponsorship and broadcast deals, and I hope this plan will continue to drive this growth so that women's cricket continues to flourish." CA chief executive Nick Hockley said the plan was a continuation of the progress cricket had made over the past decade. "Building on its long and proud history, the growth of cricket as a sport for women and girls over the past decade has been one of the great success stories of Australian sport and we are confident that this action plan will provide the focus and energy to ensure ensure that we accelerate cricket's leadership position," he said. "There is so much more opportunity and work that needs to be done to ensure that we get big crowds in big stadiums more often, that our incredible role models are given the profile they deserve, that all facets of the game are gender balanced, that through imaginative partnerships, commercial growth, sustainable investment and ultimately more women and girls being inspired to love and play cricket."

