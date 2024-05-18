The last pandas in the United States have a timetable to return to China





The last American zoo with pandas in its care hopes to say goodbye to the four giant bears this fall.

Zoo Atlanta is preparing to repatriate panda parents Lun Lun and Yang Yang to China with their U.S.-born twins, Ya Lun and Xi Lun, zoo officials announced Friday. There is no specific date for the transfer yet, they said, but it will likely take place between October and December.

One of Zoo Atlanta's four pandas rests in its habitat on December 30, 2023, in Atlanta. Kate Brumback/AP

The four Atlanta pandas are the latest to be in the United States since the National Zoo in Washington returned three pandas to China last November. These pandas flew to China on November 8 and then landed in Chengdu, home of China's National Zoo. Mei Xiang and Tian Tian were on loan for a research and breeding program. In 2020, the couple had a baby named Xiao Qi Ji, who also returned to China. Forklifts had to transport the giant pandas to the airport in trucks where they boarded a special flight with “snacks,” including about 220 pounds of bamboo.

The pandas were first sent to Washington to save the species by breeding them, and since then, pairs have been kept at the zoo.

Giant panda Mei Xiang and her cub Bei Bei(R) play in their enclosure August 24, 2016 at the National Zoo in Washington, DC. Karen Bleier via Getty Images

Other U.S. zoos returned pandas to China as loan agreements expired due to increased diplomatic tensions between the two countries. Besides the Atlanta and Washington DC zoos, the Memphis Zoo and the San Diego Zoo were the only ones in the United States that housed giant pandas. Memphis returned its last surviving panda in April 2023. San Diego returned its pandas in 2019, more than three decades after the first pair arrived in 1987.

Atlanta received Lun Lun and Yang Yang from China in 1999 as part of a 25-year loan deal that will soon expire.

Ya Lun and Xi Lun, born in 2016, are the youngest of seven pandas born at Zoo Atlanta since their parents arrived. Their siblings are already in the care of the Giant Panda Breeding Research Center in Chengdu, China.

America may welcome a new pair of pandas before the bears leave Atlanta. The San Diego Zoo said last month that staff members recently traveled to China to meet pandas Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, who could arrive in California as early as this summer. The San Francisco Zoo also recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the China Wildlife Conservation Association in April to bring pandas to the zoo. In the 1980s, pandas were briefly housed at the zoo, but this agreement marks the first time pandas will reside at the San Francisco Zoo.

Zoo Atlanta officials said in a news release that they should be able to share “significant notice” before their pandas depart. As for whether Atlanta could host future pandas, “no discussions have yet taken place with partners in China,” zoo officials said.

There are just over 1,800 pandas left in the wild, according to the World Wildlife Fund, and although breeding programs have increased their numbers, panda survival is still considered critically endangered.

Reporting contributed by Caitlin O'Kane.

More from CBS News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/last-pandas-in-us-timetable-return-to-china/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos