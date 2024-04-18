James Gunn's Superman Casts Diary of a Wimpy Kid Actor as Ma Kent





Superman needs parents, and Pa Kent needs a Ma Kent, and that's why actress Neva Howell has been cast as Ma Kent in James Gunn's Superman movie, according to a report from The wrap. This comes on the heels of The Walking Dead actor Pruitt Taylor Vince reportedly being cast as the aforementioned Pa Kent. Howell has a few credits under his belt, his most recent being an appearance in the 2021 film Ghosts of the Ozarks. She also had a minor role in the 2017 film Diary of a Wimpy Kid. With both of Clark Kent/Superman's adoptive parents now apparently in place, the casting for writer/director Gunn's Superman movie is taking shape. Alongside Howell as Ma and Vince as Pa, the cast includes David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman himself, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen and Wendall Pierce as Perry White. The film also includes an entire Justice League made up of The suicide squad ' Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Madame Web ' They are Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, María Gabriela de Faría as the Engineer and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho. Ma and Pa Kent actually took a little while to appear in comics, appearing in 1939's Superman #1 by Superman creators Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. Superman himself first appeared in Action Comics #1 in 1938. Gunn's Superman movie was originally titled Superman: Legacy, but the filmmaker, who is also co-CEO of DC Films, revealed the shortened title earlier this year along with the film's Superman emblem. Superman will be the first major film for the revived DC Films by Gunn and co-CEO Peter Saffron, who is planning a slew of new DC films and series, including a Batman and Robin film called The Brave and the Bold. Superman arrives July 11, 2025. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the DC movies and TV shows coming in 2024 and beyond. Weekly recaps, stories from the communities you love, and more

