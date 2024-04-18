Zendaya received advice from Timothe Chalamet before “Challengers”





Before collaborating with director Luca Guadagnino on ChallengersZendaya sought advice from Dune his co-star Timothée Chalamet, who starred in Guadagnino Call me by your name in 2017. “He said wonderful things,” Zendaya said The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of Challengers in Los Angeles on Tuesday. “Luca is great and I've wanted to work with Luca for a very long time and it seemed like the absolutely perfect thing. When we first met about the script, from the beginning he had a very deep understanding of the characters and a clearer idea of ​​the type of film he wanted to create And the script was great, [writer] Justin Kuritzkes is so talented and I'm so happy for him. So it all made sense. » Zendaya reveals if Timothe Chalamet gave her advice about working with director Luca Guadagnino and tells THR how she wanted to work with him for a long time at #Challengers premiere in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/2IVPdJNoxd – The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 17, 2024 Zendaya, also a producer on the film, plays a former tennis prodigy who now coaches her champion husband (played by Mike Faist), who is currently on a losing streak. To restore his confidence, she enters him into a Challenger tournament, where he faces his former best friend and ex-boyfriend (Josh O'Connor). Before the screening in Los Angeles, Zendaya — expressing gratitude to those in the crowd: “I always think no one will be at these things and then I'm so surprised when people are actually there” — said from the scene: “we hope you enjoy it and just have fun. Dance if you want, because it will make you want to do it. And again, don't judge the characters too much. Guadagnino, noting that the evening marked the first major premiere of his career in Los Angeles, also talked about this dance element in his introduction before the screening, as the music – by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – is a major part of the film . “I wanted to put a song at the end of the credits and [Reznor and Ros] are very good because they don't say anything, and then at the right moment they say: “How about we have a new song?” OKAY!'” the filmmaker teased. “I was on a plane leaving Los Angeles for Italy and I was thinking of someone and I started writing these lyrics, little thing, and I passed them on to Trent and I said, 'If you think those are good lyrics for the song, maybe – it's in the movie Anyway, the miracles of cinema and Hollywood. Guadagnino also praised his three stars as “the embodiment of Justin's imagination, my imagination, the dream people I've wanted to work with for a long time.” On the carpet, Faist also noted which on-screen love triangles he took inspiration from, highlighting Bernardo Bertolucci's film. The dreamers and that of Alfonso Cuarón And your mother too. And after Zendaya said THR At the film's premiere in Rome, having an intimacy coordinator on the project “was fantastic and very helpful, because it was important that we felt safe,” O'Connor also spoke about the experience. “This is my first time working with an intimacy coordinator. I think it's very important, I think anything that allows the actors, and not just the actors, but also the crew and everyone involved on the set, to feel comfortable in privacy is a good thing. The crown said the star. “I totally agree and I think it was really practical.” Challengers hits theaters on April 26.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/zendaya-advice-timothee-chalamet-challengers-luca-guadagnino-1235875785/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos