“As long as Modi is alive, Dalit, Adivasi and OBC reservations will not be given to Muslims”: PM in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he would oppose allotment of reservations for Dalits, Adivasis and OBCs to Muslims on the basis of their religion.

Addressing an election rally in Telangana's Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency, the Prime Minister stressed, “As long as Modi is alive, I will not let reservations for Dalits, Adivasis and OBCs be given to Muslims on the basis of their religion. »

Prime Minister Modi pointed out that when the Congress won a significant number of MLAs and MLAs in undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2004 and 2009, it extended reservation benefits to Muslims in the Backward Classes (BC) category. He criticized the Congress for not approving OBC status for 26 castes in Telangana, while categorizing Muslims as OBCs “overnight”.

In a veiled criticism of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Modi alleged that money collected in the state through the 'double R (RR) tax' was being diverted to Delhi. He made these remarks while referring to the hit Telugu film titled 'RRR', which received worldwide acclaim.

Accusing Congress of planning to impose a 55 percent inheritance tax if elected, Modi said that while the rest of the world was progressing economically, India suffered from political paralysis under the previous government of the UPA. “If Congress comes to power, they will introduce an inheritance tax. Congress plans to collect more than half of it, or 55 percent, in the form of inheritance taxes,” he claimed.

Attacking the Congress, Modi said whenever the party is in power, it is associated with five political symbols: false promises, vote bank politics, support for mafia and criminals, dynastic politics and corruption.

The Prime Minister further claimed that after BRS, Congress was now looting Telangana.

Telangana will vote in phase 4 of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on May 13. This phase includes voting in 10 states/union territories in 96 constituencies.

Published: May 1, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

