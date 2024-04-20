IATSE says negotiations with studios were 'productive'

IATSE told its members Friday that the past few weeks of negotiations with major studios have been “productive” as the two sides move closer to negotiations on major issues.

The crew union announced that Local 705, which represents customers, has reached a tentative agreement on matters affecting its members only. That makes 11 of the 13 “West Coast” residents who have made deals on their specific craft products.

The locals that have not yet reached agreements with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers are Local 44, the Real Estate Trades Union, and Local 884, the Studio Teachers.

“These productive discussions are the result of the leadership shown by the bargaining committees of the West Coast studio locals, many of whom were new to the process,” said Mike Miller, vice president of IATSE, in a statement to members. “We look forward to entering the next phase of this timeline.”

Both sides have planned a “caucus week” starting Monday, when they will meet before looking ahead to the basic agreement – ​​which covers all 13 West Coast guilds – on April 29.

The main issues discussed during these negotiations include salary increases, pension and health financing, artificial intelligence and working hours. The union presented its proposals on these issues during the first week of March and expects a response when “general” negotiations begin. These negotiations are expected to last three weeks, until May 16.

IATSE's current contract expires July 31, and the union hopes an agreement will be ratified by that date. Although the negotiations have been drama-free so far, there is no guarantee they will continue once the main issues have been discussed.

If talks fail, the union could call for a strike authorization vote, as it did during the last round of negotiations in 2021.