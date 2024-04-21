Sonic the Hedgehog Video Game Voice Actor Responds to Keanu Reeves' Shadow Casting





Voice actor Jason Griffith is happy to see Keanu Reeves get the role of Shadow the Hedgehog. Following the announcement that Reeves would voice Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3Griffith offered support and advice to the actor, explaining that it was actually his first choice for the role.





“Shadow is now played by Ted Theodore Logan, John Wick and Neo, so I think that's a really good company to keep. I think it's a great casting choice myself.” Griffith said TMZ. “People were asking me who it would be, I think, if it was me. I said: I hope it's Keanu. I think even his natural voice lends itself so well to Shadow that it's a great choice.“. Related Knuckles: Episode titles and runtimes revealed for Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off Episode titles and runtimes for all six episodes of the Sonic the Hedgehog spinoff series Knuckles, starring Idris Elba, have surfaced.

Griffith voiced Sonic and Shadow in a series of Sonic the Hedgehog video games released between 2005 and 2010. He also voiced the characters in the English dub of the anime. Sonic. While Tails' voice actor Colleen O'Shaughnessey took on the role in Sonic films after first playing the character in video games, Griffith confirmed that he was not asked, but he was happy to see Reeves reprise the role. He then shared some advice with Reeves for his portrayal of Shadow. “To share this character with someone like Keanu, it’s such an honor,” he said. “I definitely think they want to keep it fresh, they want to keep everything new, and it's a changing of the guard, if you will. Keanu, I think it's a great addition because that, being Keanu, he's going to attract such a large number single-handedly“. 1:45 Related Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Photos Confirm the Debut of a Major Video Game Character The upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will include a major video game character, set photos reveal.

Following the advice he received on how to play Sonic, Griffith continued: “Dig deep into the darkest place of your soul and speak from there, but not evil. It's not evil . Shadow is more of an anti-hero. He's not a villain.” Dr. Robotnik, or an Eggman type character. He wants the greater good, but he comes from this place of shadow. So the biggest advice I would give is to be yourself, Keanu.“.

Keanu Reeves Joins Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Voice Cast Ben Schwartz voices the main character of the Sonic the Hedgehog films, and he is back to reprise the role for the third installment. Also starring is Idris Elba as Knuckles, who stars in his own spinoff series that premieres on Paramount+ on April 26. After it was revealed that Krysten Ritter had joined the cast, rumors swirled that she would voice the role of Rouge the Bat, although this has not been confirmed.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released in theaters on December 20, 2024. Source: TMZ Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Double the problem: Sonic isn't the only fast star this time! His trusty sidekick, Tails, joins the action with thrilling team-up maneuvers and adorable antics. Director Jeff Fowler Release date December 20, 2024 Cast Idris Elba, James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Colleen O'Shaughnessey Writers Pat Casey, Josh Miller Main genre Adventure Production company Paramount Pictures, Sega Sammy Group, Original Film, Blur Studio, Marza Animation Planet

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbr.com/sonic-the-hedgehog-3-jason-griffith-keanu-reeves-shadow/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos