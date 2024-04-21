Bollywood comes to Baramulla – Greater Kashmir





Baramulla, April 21: The old town of Baramulla witnessed a momentous event on Sunday as it hosted the first-ever shooting of a Bollywood film in the region. Amidst the hectic activity, actor Emraan Hashmi was spotted at various locations across the city, surrounded by a contingent of Jammu and Kashmir police and army personnel, along with his film crew. In a rare sight for locals, scenes depicting a thrilling chase unfolded in the narrow lanes of the old town of Baramulla at places of Tawheed Gunj, Kakarhamam and Khawaja Sahab. From intense chase sequences to dramatic moments on the Khanpora Bridge, the film crew has meticulously captured the essence of the city's charm and character. The presence of a Bollywood actor against the backdrop of the old town of Baramulla has created immense excitement among the locals, with crowds of enthusiastic young people converging on the filming locations. Amid the hustle and bustle, many took the opportunity to take selfies with the famous actor, adding a touch of glamor to the otherwise quiet streets. “It’s the first time I’ve seen a film actor up close,” said Tahir Ahmad, a 23-year-old student. Shooting the film here in the Old Town was previously unimaginable. However, this time it seems that the old town of Baramulla will also be highlighted on a big Bollywood canvas. Fayaz Ahmad, a social activist, attributed the momentous event to the prevailing peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir. He praised the efforts of law enforcement to foster an environment conducive to such events, emphasizing the importance of showcasing the beauty and tranquility of the region to a wider audience. The shooting of a Bollywood film in the old town of Baramulla marks a milestone in the cultural landscape of the region, depicting its rich history and heritage. As the city resonates with the echoes of lights, cameras and action, it bears witness to the enduring spirit that defines the region. With high hopes and palpable enthusiasm, residents eagerly await the cinematic depiction of their beloved city on the big screen.

