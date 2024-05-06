Donald Trump salutes the crowd during the national anthem at the Miami F1 Grand Prix





Among the many celebrities descending on South Beach for the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix was former President Trump.

The 45th president and 2024 Republican presidential candidate was seen greeting fans and saluting during the national anthem before the start of the third annual Grand Prix.

Trump was also seen walking through the stadium tunnels and taking time to greet the media as he walked through the venue.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Former President Trump stands on the grid before the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida, May 5, 2024. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Trump's deputy communications chief, Margo Martin, shared videos of him on X, one of which showed a crowd chanting “USA” as he arrived outside the McLaren Racing garage on pit lane.

At the start of the race, Martin also showed Trump looking toward the race track while wearing his red “Make America Great Again” hat.

F1 STAR MAX VERSTAPPEN'S CAR Spits Black Smoke, Catches Fire on Bad Day at Australian Grand Prix

Trump was just one of many big names in Miami for the Formula 1 race, as Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Patrick Mahomes were among the celebrities in attendance.

Tom Garfinkel, CEO of the Miami Dolphins and managing partner of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, did not reveal whether Trump or other celebrities would be seen at the race due to security concerns.

Former President Trump and McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown are shown during the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome in Florida, May 5, 2024. (Song Haiyuan/MB Media/Getty Images)

“I am not authorized to disclose participants for security and privacy reasons,” Garfinkel said, according to USA Today. “We don't talk about communicating with people, but I will say there will be no fundraising at the event.”

The controversy arose before Trump's arrival, as one of his supporters, Steve Witkoff, wanted to sell his tickets to his suite at the Paddock Club for $250,000, which would go to Trump's 2024 campaign. However, this was quickly rejected by race officials, who sent a letter to Witkoff.

“Political campaigning has its place, and it is not in our race,” we can read in a letter published on social networks. “We invite you and your guests to attend our event and enjoy your suite. However, we respectfully request that this is done in accordance with our very clear licensing agreement.”

Former President Trump is pictured during the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix on May 5, 2024. (Song Haiyuan/MB Media/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump and everyone else witnessed a thrilling race in which McLaren's Lando Norris beat the favorite, Red Bull's Max Verstappen, to win his first ever Grand Prix.

Follow Fox News Digitals sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/sports/donald-trump-waves-crowd-salutes-national-anthem-f1-miami-grand-prix The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos