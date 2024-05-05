Ministers Anandasangaree, Hajdu, Vandal and Ien issue statement on Red Dress Day 2024





Taking care The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Crisis Line is a national, toll-free, 24/7 crisis call line providing support to anyone who needs emotional help related to the women, girls, girls crisis , to the two spirits and to the missing and murdered indigenous people. people of different genders. For assistance, call 1-844-413-6649. Trauma-informed support is also available to all those affected by the ongoing crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, girls, two-spirits and gender diverse people. Health and Culture Support Program for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. The program funds access to cultural support (eg, elders, knowledge keepers and traditional healers), emotional support (eg, community-based health workers, peer supporters) and registered mental health counselors (eg, eg, psychologists and social workers). Ottawa, Ontario (May 5, 2024) Algonquin Traditional Territory Today, the Honorable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown and Indigenous Relations; the Honorable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor; the Honorable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs; and the honorable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth; issued the following statement: Since the year Mtis artist Jaime Black began The REDress project in 2010, red dresses hanging in public spaces have become a visual reminder of every Indigenous woman, girl, two-spirit, and gender-diverse person in Canada who has disappeared or been murdered. Today, on Dress Red Day, we honor every First Nation, Inuit and Mtis life lost to this crisis and reaffirm our efforts to bring home the missing. Ahead of Wear Red Day, the governments of Canada and Manitoba announced a partnership to co-develop a pilot red-wear alert system with Indigenous partners. This was made possible by the $1.3 million investment included in Budget 2024. Alert systems can help ensure that when a woman, girl, bisexual or intersex person goes missing, they are found. We stand united in affirming our unwavering commitment to addressing this national crisis and working collectively toward a safe, violence-free future for all women, girls, and two-spirited and gender-diverse people. We also recognize that it means supporting grassroots, Indigenous-led and community-driven change through housing, shelters, policing and infrastructure initiatives, such as the Inuvialuit Family Wellbeing Center which provides shelter for Indigenous women and families in Inuvik , Indigenous Victim and Family Liaison Program that helps individuals and family members navigate culturally appropriate health and wellness supports, and new rural public transit studies to better connect communities undertaken by Nahanni Butte First Nation, Yellowknives Dene Hay River Mtis First Nation and Government. The work to end the national crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, girls, two-spirits and gender diverse people is ongoing and much more remains to be done. The federal government is committed to learning from Indigenous partners in a way that respects our shared priorities. We will continue to use Federal Street, National Action Plan, the National Inquiry calls for justice and the National Action Plan to end gender-based violence to pave the way forward for our work. Today, as we honor these lives, we continue our efforts to dismantle the systems that put Indigenous people at risk and create transformative change that will ensure that every woman, girl, soul and gender diverse person in Canada has a future without fear and violence, where their rights are protected and respected.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.canada.ca/en/crown-indigenous-relations-northern-affairs/news/2024/05/ministers-anandasangaree-hajdu-vandal-and-ien-issue-statement-on-red-dress-day-2024.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos