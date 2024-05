Stroke Awareness Month: Rapid response is key to treatment, says Bend-based group that brings Randy Travis to town

By Eric Tegethoff, Oregon News Service PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — May is Stroke Awareness Monthand health experts stress that time is of the essence when dealing with medical conditions. The acronym “BE FAST” helps identify stroke. “B” stands for balance and is watching to see if anyone loses their balance. “E” stands for eye and changes to vision. “F” stands for the face and its signs of drooping. “A” stands for weapon. If one arm drops when raised, this is a sign of a stroke. “S” stands for speech and may be slurred. “T” represents the time to call 911 if any of the symptoms are present. Carol Stiles, Group Executive Director, Bend stroke awareness oregonemphasized getting patients into the care of a medical professional as soon as possible. “We recommend calling 911 so that medical personnel can come and immediately assess the situation and prepare the ER to accept the patient,” Stiles explained. Stiles pointed out that it is important to act quickly because clot-busting treatment, if provided in hospital within the first four-and-a-half hours, can prevent more extensive damage.Stroke is 5th cause of death According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an outbreak will occur in Oregon in 2021. Stiles acknowledged that while strokes are most common in older people, there is an alarming increase among people aged 18 to 45. High blood pressure is the main risk factor for stroke, followed by atrial fibrillation. Stiles cited other risk factors. “Sleep apnea, obesity, untreated diabetes, lack of exercise, and a sedentary lifestyle,” Stiles outlined. “All of these factors contribute to stroke, as do heart problems.” Stiles noted that her organization provides peer-led recovery support to stroke survivors, their families, and caregivers. On Monday, May 13th, the Oregon Stroke Awareness Association will host country singer Randy Travis and his wife Mary. Fireside chat Located in Bend. Travis he suffered a stroke in 2013, but with his permission he released an AI-assisted song. Listen on YouTube.

