Sydney Sweeney apologizes for having 'great' breasts after scathing comments from Hollywood producer





A picture is worth a thousand words. Sydney Sweeney wore a sweatshirt that apologized for having perky breasts during a getaway to Mexico – just days after a top Hollywood producer claimed she wasn't pretty and didn't couldn't play. The “Euphoria” alum, 26, wore the tongue-in-cheek outfit in pictures taken during her tropical vacation with friends. Sydney Sweeney wore a sweatshirt that apologized for having perky breasts. Instagram/sydney_sweeney Sorry for having great t-shirts and correct opinions,” the shirt reads, while she shared a carousel of photoson Instagram on Saturday. In photos shared with her 19.6 million followers on the platform, Sweeney is seen enjoying the sun with two girlfriends. The Immaculate actress showed off her toned body in a brown bikini, before listening to live music from a mariachi band on the beach. Naturally, the outfit received a lot of attention from eagle-eyed fans on the platform. But are you really sorry? one fan wrote, referring to her choice of clothing. Another wrote: “This shirt says it all, greetings to the haters haha,” while a third simply added: “Let the clothes do the talking!” The “Euphoria” alum, 26, shared pictures from her tropical vacation with friends. Instagram/sydney_sweeney Last week, Carol Baum, whose work includes Father of the Bride and its sequel, launched a scathing attack on the double Emmy nominated actress during a discussion at a screening of his 1988 film Dead Ringers.” She's not pretty, she can't act, Baum said. I don't understand Sydney Sweeney. The film's producer referenced Sweeney's recent romantic comedy Anybody But You, in which she stars alongside Glen Powell, to criticize her acting skills. The actress enjoyed live music on the beach during her tropical vacation. Sydney Sweeney / Instagram Sweeney posted photos on social media with two of his girlfriends. Instagram/sydney_sweeney I wanted to know who she is and why everyone is talking about her, Baum reportedly told the audience, calling the film unwatchable. Baum then criticized Sweeney's appearance, telling the audience that she could not find a reason why Sweeney's career had taken off. I said to my class: Explain this girl to me. She's not pretty, she doesn't know how to play. Why is she so hot? she said, recalling a conversation she had with her students at the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts. Nobody had an answer. “Good times and tan lines,” she captioned the snaps. Instagram/sydney_sweeney A top Hollywood producer claimed last week that Sweeney “isn't pretty” and “can't act.” Getty Images for GLAAD Yet Baum bizarrely admitted that she would take on a project if Sweeney starred in it. We all want the movie to get made and who walks away from the green light? I don't know anyone, she said. Your job is to make the film. Sweeney later criticized Baum's comments through his rep, who told The Post in a statement that it was sad that Baum chose to attack another woman. Carol Baum, 81, has since said she regrets reporting the actress. Carol Baum/Instagram If this is what she has learned over her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that is shameful, the rep added. Following backlash from Sweeneys fans, Baum, 81, said she regrets reporting the actress. She told TMZ that shitting on an actor like that in public isn't usually her style.

