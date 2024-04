Locally Filmed Russell Crowe Movie Gets Release Date

The Russell Crow film shot in Wilmington, renamed “The Exorcism”, now has a release date: June 7. (Courtesy of Vertical/Miramax) SOUTHEASTERN North Carolina It has been four years since the “Georgetown Project” completed production in the region. Russell Crow's film, renamed “The Exorcism”, now has a theatrical release date: June 7. Deadline initially reported news that Vertical Entertainment has picked up the Miramax film, directed by Joshua John Miller, also an actor and writer known for “Queen of the South” and “The Mao Game.” Miller wrote the screenplay for “The Exorcism” with his “Queen” co-writer MA Fortin; the film is produced by Kevin Williamson (“Dawson’s Creek”) and Outerbanks Entertainment. It also stars Adam Goldberg (“Dazed and Confused,” “The Equalizer”), Ryan Simpkins (“Revolutionary Road”), Chloe Bailey (“Grown-ish,” “The Little Mermaid”), Sam Worthington (“Avatar” ) and David Hyde Pierce (“Frasier”). The story centers on the supernatural and particularly troubled actor Anthony Miller (Crowe). He becomes unhinged while filming a horror film and his ex-daughter (Simpkins) worries about his checkered past. Joshua has deep expertise in this genre, and we applaud his creation of a film that respectfully nods to classic horror while adding a new twist,” said Vertical partner Peter Jarowey in a communicated. “The Exorcism” was filmed in Wilmington in late fall 2019, at locations including Front Street, Dock Street, the Brooklyn Arts Center and St. Thomas Episcopal Church. He received just over $3 million for a national outlay of over $13,167,137. Crowe, who stayed at the Dudley Mansion downtown during his time in the port city, job on social media upon its release: I had a great time in Wilmington on sunsets on the other side of this river are absolutely magnificent. [Ed. note: The budget numbers have been updated from initial publication; PCD regrets the error.] Advice or comments? E-mail [email protected]. Want to learn more about PCD? Subscribe NOW then subscribe to our morning newsletter, Wilmington Wireand get the biggest headlines in your inbox every morning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://portcitydaily.com/arts-and-culture/film/2024/04/23/locally-filmed-russell-crowe-movie-gets-release-date/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos