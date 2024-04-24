Preity Zinta joins Sunny Deol in Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Lahore 1947'; fans excited about actress' Bollywood RETURN







The actress, far from the spotlight, is making her comeback on film sets with the highly anticipated Sunny Deol featured ' Lahore 1947 '.

Pulling a major surprise for her fans, Preity took to the stage on Wednesday to share behind-the-scenes photos from the sets. Posting a photo of the film's clapperboard, she wrote: “On the set of Lahore 1947.”

She also posted a photo of herself with wet hair as she cuddled up to her director. Rajkumar Santoshi .

The film marks Preity's reunion with Sunny, after working together in films like 'Hero: Love Story of a Spy', 'Farz' and 'Bhaiyaji Superhit'.

Excited fans took to the comments section to ask, “Preity’s return?

Another said: “THE QUEEN IS BACK IN BOLLYWOOD!” »

'Lahore 1947' which is produced under Aamir Khan The banner of , was announced last October. This was the first collaboration between Sunny and Aamir's Productions, with both actors having previously worked with Santoshi on separate projects. In a joint statement, Khan and Santoshi said, "I and the entire team at AKP are very excited and happy to announce our next film, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled 'Lahore, 1947' . to collaborate with the immensely talented Sunny and one of my favorite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be a most enriching one. Sunny, who made a triumphant return to the big screen last year with 'Gadar 2', will also be joined by the actress Shabana Azmi who will play a central role.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the film, its casting and having AR Rahman and Javed Akhtar on board the project, the director said it was his dream team.

