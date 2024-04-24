Entertainment
This Bollywood actor, father of a renowned actress, married 4 times; The last one in 2016
He is known for his role in Taj Mahal: An Everlasting Love Story.
This Bollywood actor made his debut in the industry in 1971 and has worked in over 60 films.
Behind the on-screen glamour, Bollywood stars have their share of challenges and struggles. One such actor was Kabir Bedi, who ruled the silver screen with his charming personality, baritone voice and good looks. His magnetic presence in films won the hearts of viewers and became a global figure through his works. His personal life was never easy, full of controversy and he lost his 26-year-old son to schizophrenia.
Kabir Bedi is one of the most prolific actors in the Bollywood industry whose work is recognized in the United States and European countries like Italy. He is known for his role as Emperor Shah Jahan in Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story. His name is also synonymous with his works in Hindi films like Khoon Bhari Maang, Nagin, Vishwasghaat, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy and Main Hoon Na to name a few. In European countries, he is famous for La tigre ancora viva: Sandokan alla riscossa and the James Bond Octopussy franchises.
In 1971, Kabir Bedi starred in his first film, Hulchul with debutant Zeenat Aman, Helen and Prem Chopra. He has starred in over 60 films, but more than his acting skills, his personal life has often garnered attention. The actor has been married four times and has three children: Pooja (actress), Siddharth (deceased) and Adam (model/actor).
Kabir Bedi was first married to Odissi dancer Protima Bedi. They had a daughter Pooja Bedi, a columnist and former actress, and a son, Siddharth Bedi, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia and committed suicide at the age of 26. When his marriage began to disintegrate, he was reportedly in a relationship. with Bollywood actress Parveen Babi. The duo never married. He later married British-born fashion designer Susan Humphreys. Their son, Adam Bedi is a model and actor. The couple divorced after a few years. In the 90s he found love again on television and radio and introduced Nikki Bedi, which again led to divorce. Finally, a day before his 70th birthday, he married British-born Parveen Dusanj in 2016.
