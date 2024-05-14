EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee says lobby and elitism have impacted Bollywood; We should introspect





Manoj Bajpayee, a very talented and exceptional actor of Bollywood, has established himself as one of the most versatile performers. With his incredible acting skills, he has created a unique place for himself in the industry. Currently, he is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film, Bhaiyya Ji, which has created a lot of excitement among his fans. While the promotional materials have captivated the audience, Bajpayee recently had an exclusive chat with us, adding to the anticipation. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Manoj Bajpayee made a comparison of the industry with the past and the advent of lobby culture in the current era. Manoj Bajpayee cites examples from past years when the industry was united While speaking to us, Manoj Bajpayee was asked about how the competitive spirit in the current batch of actors has increased, drawing a comparison with the past years when there was unity and actors supported each other. each other. Responding to this, the actor said, “This is one of the main reasons for the downfall of our industry. We are all divided into different groups. There was a time when Raj Kapoor Sahab, Manoj KumarSahab, Bimal Roy Sahab would get together in the evening where there were several new actors, music directors or successful music directors, lyricists and associate directors directors. They would sit together and talk to each other, someone from Chembur, someone from Peter Road and someone from Juhu. However, everyone was cordial and met often on the occasion of Holi. An alien industry was based on a brotherhood. Advertisement



Watch the full interview here: Manoj Bajpayee talks about the current industry scenario based on lobby culture Drawing a comparison with today's times, he remarked: Today, the industry relies on lobbies. There is a difference. He then went on to express his belief: the lobby and elitism, these two things have harmed our industry too much. There is also a feeling of elitism among journalists. Our industry also suffers from the lobbying and elitism that we have suffered from for so many years. This impacts what we create. The actor further mentioned his views saying, “For many years, I decided not to go into lobbies and all that kind of stuff. So, I stuck and worked alone to Bhaiyya Ji. I go to work and come back. If you ask, do I know anyone? No! Do they know me? meet someone. Manoj concludes his response by exclaiming: Toh yeh koi achi baat nai hai ye apne aap mein hum ko introspect karna chahiye (So this is not a good thing, and we need to introspect) as an industry, why is this occurred ? And we need to fix that. Bhaiyaa Ji is scheduled to hit theaters on May 24. READ ALSO : Suchitra Pillai remembers being faced with a casting call in the South; reveals she was told 'a little compromise is necessary'

