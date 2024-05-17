David Copperfield denies 16 'totally implausible' sexual misconduct allegations from women | Entertainment





Lawyers for famed illusionist David Copperfield have denied accusations made by 16 women in a new report alleging decades of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior. More than half of the women who made allegations in a US Guardian investigation published Tuesday said they were teenagers at the time of the alleged incidents, which span from the late 1980s to 2014 and include allegations that the magician allegedly drugged three women before having sex with them. relationships to which they felt incapable of consenting. Four of the women claimed they were groped or forced to touch the artist “in a sexual manner during live performances on stage,” according to the report. Copperfield's lawyers told the publication that the allegations were “not only completely false but also completely implausible.” Denying any wrongdoing of any kind, the 67-year-old's legal representatives instead described him as a champion of the #MeToo movement and said he “never acted inappropriately with anyone whatever, and even less so with someone underage.” They said a “truthful” portrayal of Copperfield would depict his “kindness, shyness, and treatment of men and women with respect.” THE Las Vegas headliner has been dogged for years by allegations of misconduct, which his lawyers have called “numerous false allegations” made against him. In a statement to The Times on Thursday, a representative for Copperfield further pushed back against the allegations made in the Guardian report, saying they were a repeat of false claims made in the past. “Anyone who knows David Copperfield will tell you that these recent newspaper allegations are the exact opposite of who David is. In fact, David has a history of risking his career to help protect women from powerful predators.” , indicates the press release. “Most of these historical accusations have been made before, and they are all as false today as they were then.” The representative said Copperfield asked for “evidence” that the allegations purported to be based on and it was not provided, adding that when U.S. law enforcement looked into the case, “they was thoroughly investigated and found to have evidence.” simply no case to answer. “The Guardian's description does not match David, and he continues to support anyone who has suffered any form of abuse or discrimination,” the statement continued. “The movement must succeed, but the false accusations must stop for it to thrive. David will review the post with his legal team and take appropriate action in the face of these false and slanderous allegations.” Copperfield, among the first post-Houdini superstar illusionists, was also among the several notable personalitiesnamed in recently revealed court documents who were allegedly associated with Jeffrey Epstein, the late disgraced financier accused of running a sex trafficking ring involving girls as young as 14. 2024 Los Angeles Times. Visit latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

