



A 40-year-old woman's dream of dancing like Sridevi to the tunes of an iconic Bollywood song on a hill in Manali has come true. Wholesome video shows a woman, Anita Vadekar, dancing to 'Tere Mere Hothon Pe', enjoying life to the fullest! As the magic of Bollywood transcends all ages, this heartwarming video of a mother has taken the internet by storm. A video of a mother living her years-long dream of dancing in a picturesque location in the hills shows how easily she channels her inner Bollywood star. A mother living her 40-year-old Bollywood dream is healthy! Dressed in a bright red saree and a few flowers held back in her hair, Anita Vadekar can be seen twirling and running amidst the hills of Himachal Pradesh as she mimics the iconic moment from the hit film. Chandni impersonating Sridevi on the song “Tere Mere Hothon Pe Tere Mere Geet Mitwa” with a winning smile. The cinematic grandeur of Yash Raj Films and its heroines dancing in chiffon sarees in picturesque locations has been an iconic Bollywood moment for years now. Bringing this real moment to life, this heartwarming moment was a Mother's Day gift from a travel blogger to her mother. Travel and lifestyle vlogger Aavi Vadekar documented the touching video of his mother living her lifelong dream and uploaded it on his Instagram page. The travel vlogger also shares his story of working as a caretaker to pay for his tuition and how his travel dreams seemed far-fetched. However, he thanks God and fate wherever he is, because he was able to not only fulfill his dream but also his mother's. The video titled “Age is just a number to achieve your dream. Go for it” won the hearts of netizens, even prompting the famous clothing brand Ajio to comment on the viral reel by blurting: “You see a woman in a sari, we see a little girl living her dream,” another comment read: “I want to do the same video with my mother; someone is living my dream. This viral video is not only an adorable moment, but also a beautiful reminder that it's never too late to live your dreams and have fun while living them without guilt. This video indeed inspires many. look here

