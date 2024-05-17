Construction begins at Warner Center to build temporary practice facility for Rams – Daily News





Construction is well underway on a sprawling site in Woodland Hills where Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke is setting up a temporary football practice facility. Construction began on the parking lot at the corner of West Oxnard Street and Canoga Avenue, next to an empty 13-story office tower, now owned by Kroenke, formerly occupied by health insurer Anthem Inc. The sprawling parcel of Kroenke at Warner Center has been surrounded by a blue fence in recent weeks. The Rams announced in November that they would move their practice facility from its temporary location in Agoura Hills to Warner Center ahead of the 2024 NFL season. The facility is part of Kroenke's 100-acre development that would transform the Warner Center into an entertainment destination, leveraging rights approved by the Los Angeles City Council before purchasing the land. The rights allow it to transform an abandoned shopping center into a complex including 280,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space, 700,000 square feet of office space, a 10,000-seat entertainment center, two hotels and approximately 1,400 residential units. Development of the Rams' training facility in Woodland Hills is well underway. The southwest view shows Canoga Avenue in the lower left and Erwin Street in the lower right, taken Monday, May 13, 2024. (Photo by Dean Musgrove, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

Development of the Rams' training facility in Woodland Hills is well underway. The view looking east from above Owensmouth Avenue taken on Monday, May 13, 2024. (Photo by Dean Musgrove, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

Development of the Rams' training facility in Woodland Hills is well underway. A woman walks north on Canoga Avenue, next to the fence separating the facility from the sidewalk, Monday, May 13, 2024. (Photo by Dean Musgrove, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG) With the new practice facility, the Rams “will call Woodland Hills and the city of Los Angeles our home,” Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff said in a statement. In November, the Rams announced plans to move the team's headquarters to Woodland Hills, where workers will install a set of modular trailers near the old Anthem building. The trailers will include offices and meeting rooms for coaches, players, scouts and staff, as well as training rooms, lockers, media and meals. Rams representatives did not respond to request for comment on when construction is expected to be completed. Two football fields will be built in the area adjacent to the trailers where the team will practice and train, according to the Rams. The new field is part of the Warner Center 2035 plan expansion that will include a new headquarters for the Rams.

