Tony Wierzba family says Hollywood man shot two nephews before him – NBC 6 South Florida
A man shot and wounded his two nephews before fatally turning the gun on himself at a Hollywood home Thursday, family members said.
Family members who spoke with NBC6 Friday identified the shooter as 53-year-old Anthony “Tony” Wierzba.
Officers responded to the home near the 5800 block of McKinley Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call about a shooting, Hollywood police officials said.
Police said three people were found with gunshot wounds and one was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives learned the shooting was domestic-related and that the shooter shot two victims before killing himself, police said Friday.
Authorities have not released the identities of those involved, but family said Wierzba was the man who died after shooting his two nephews, who were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital.
Neighbors said one of the nephews, Alex Wierzba, 15, was in the intensive care unit with a serious brain injury.
The other nephew, Richie Wierzba, 21, was being treated for a gunshot wound to the face, the neighbor said.
Video obtained by NBC6 shows one of the nephews appearing to bleed from the head as he is escorted by police to the scene.
The video also showed the other nephew being taken away on a stretcher.
Wierzba's family said he seemed OK when they spoke to him earlier Thursday, and said they didn't know what was wrong.
Neighbors said Wierzba took care of his mothers and nephews in the house.
“He took care of his elderly mother. He takes care and does a lot. I felt like he did a lot,” said Jorge, a neighbor. “He broke down, I guess, I don't know. It's sad. I never thought he would have done it.”
I don't know. I think he just lost it,” said neighbor Ruben Olivares. “I can't believe it. It's incredible.”
Alex Wierzba is a 9th grade student at AEF Schools in Fort Lauderdale, where Richie had also attended school.
“It is with broken hearts that we inform you that Alex Wierzba, a 9th A student at our upper campus was placed on life support with no brain activity. “Alex and his older brother Richard were both victims of a senseless act of violence and were shot and injured last night,” Lance Fein, the school's executive director, said in a message Friday to students. “There are no words for this senseless tragedy. We offer our love and support to Tina Wierzba, their grandmother, as she has the impossible task of trying to come to terms with this shocking event and having to end Alex's life support.”
Fein said grief counselors will be on campus Friday for students and staff.
Police confirmed no suspects are at large in the shooting.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or live chat at988lifeline.org. You can also visitSpeakingOfSuicide.com/resourcesfor additional support.
