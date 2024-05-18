Why Jessica Biel Was Considering 'Leaving' Hollywood





“I'm stopping. I'm not doing that. I don't know. If this show doesn't sell, I don't know what people want, I don't know what to give them,” Biel said. to bring “The Sinner” to networks after facing setback after setback with his production company, Iron Ocean Studios. Jessica Biel almost said goodbye to Hollywood after a lull in his career. While on The bright side podcast Earlier this week, Biel recalled the struggles she faced after starting her production company, Iron Ocean Studios, alongside her producing partner Michelle Purple. “The doors didn't open at all, even after so long in the business,” said Biel, who started the company in 2004. “I started with [Purple] when I was twenty-two, and for the first ten years we had almost no success. We had a lot of trouble telling a story.” It was “a labor of love” for a while, Biel said, with both men facing setback after setback, until they were introduced to The fisherman. The crime anthology was the final straw for Biel and Purple, with the 42-year-old actress recalling how they had to call it quits if the series wasn't picked up.

“When we were selling this show, Michelle and I looked at each other and she said, 'If we don't sell this show, I'm quitting.' And I said, 'I'm stopping too, I'm not doing that,' Biel said. 'I don't know if this show isn't selling, I don't know what people want, I don't. don't know what to bring them. I don't understand this business anymore. I do not understand. .'” “And then we sold it in the room,” she added of the USA Network series, which premiered in 2017 and ran for four seasons. “It was so weird.” Biel went on to call the production company a “very humbling experience,” before detailing the struggles she's faced since entering Hollywood as a teenager. “I don't find that my line of work – or being an actor or producer – is easy, one way or another. It's so much blood, sweat and tears that you put in to get these projects done, and so a lot of the things we work on never come to fruition,” Biel said. Biel not only produced the series, she starred in its first season. Premiere with great success and support from fans, The fisherman earned Biel her first-ever Golden Globe and Emmy nominations for the role, which also marked her return to television after her years on the family drama, 7th Sky.

See the story Talk to People following his appointment in 2018, Biel explained how the series compared to how his career began in television. “Working in television today is such a different thing than it was back then. There are so many opportunities and there are so many people who want to take risks and give women the kind of “opportunities that we crave and dream about our entire careers,” Biel said. Starring Bill Pullman as Detective Harry Ambrose as he investigates a different homicide each season, the series has seen many super stars grace its cast. Besides Biel, Matt Bomer, Chris Messina, Christopher Abbott, Carrie Coon and many others starred on the series during its four seasons. “[The Sinner] was one of those things. It was liberating. It was an incredibly creative, open and free experience. It was just a joy filming this series,” she added of the series. The series, in part, helped revive Biel's career, allowing him to play a role in the gripping true-crime tale, Candyand produce credits on shows like Cruel summer.

