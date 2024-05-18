Hungry and tired, Kangana Ranaut says election campaigning is a tougher fight than making films | Bollywood





Actor Kangana Ranaut, who campaigned intensely for the Lok Sabha elections, said “films' struggle to make films is like a joke in the face of this agitation”. Kangana was fielded by the BJP for Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh in the polls. The state will vote in the final phase on June 1. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Postponed Again Amid Her Lok Sabha Election Campaigns) Kangana Ranaut compared politics and cinema. Kangana's remark on election campaigning and filmmaking Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana posted a video from one of her campaigns. At the same time, she wrote: “After January 6 sabhas (public gathering) and multiple meetings with party members, after 450 km in a single day in rural mountains with worse roads and still traveling at night, without meals or appropriate snacks. I wonder in my car, the schedules, this struggle to make films is like a joke in front of this agitation uffff. “ Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Kangana posted a video on her Instagram stories. Kangana to contest elections from Mandi Earlier this week, Kangana filed her nomination papers for the Lok Sabha seat. After filing her nomination, Kangana said, “Today I filed my nomination from Mandi LS headquarters. It is a matter of pride for me to get an opportunity to contest from Mandi… I have achieved success in Bollywood and I hope I will achieve success in politics as well. Kangana's emergency release date postponed Amid the ongoing elections, the release of Kangana's Emergency has been postponed. Manikarnika Films Production, the studio behind the upcoming political drama, shared the update on its official X-page. A new release date will be announced soon, he adds. The film was delayed several times; it was previously scheduled for release on November 24, 2023. About the emergency The Emergency is presented as the story of a watershed moment in India's political history. Kangana plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film. Directed by Kangana, it also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik.

