Reviews | Hollywood needs to bring back the four-handkerchief tear

The heyday of prestige crying gave rise to such crifests as Kramer vs. Kramer, a heartbreaking story of divorcing parents fighting for their son; Ordinary People, about a family's emotional collapse following tragedy; Field of Dreams, the ultimate daddy cry about baseball and the judgment of middle-aged people; and of course Beaches, a heartbreak about the death of a lifelong friend, accompanied by a chart-topping anthem. Even blockbuster films of this era, such as ET and Top Gun, dutifully included an obligatory gut punch moment connecting a pale ET to a heart monitor; kill Goose designed to make the audience sob at just the right moment. And we did it.

After a decade of decline in which summer blockbusters and franchise sequels crowded out adult-oriented whiners, the golden age of the prestige tearjerker ended in 1997 with the genre's biggest hit: Titanic . This film was an Academy Award-winning, over three-hour thrill ride with lavish production value and groundbreaking special effects. However, we remember it better for just one scene in which Rose, played by Kate Winslet, says goodbye to Jack, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, as she sails away into the wreckage of the ill-fated ship. The sobs caused an entire generation of moviegoers to cry into their shirtsleeves (or onto the shoulders of the people sitting next to them in the theater). It also helped propel Titanic to become the biggest box office hit of the time.

In retrospect, the tearjerkers can seem a bit manipulative, even caricatured. Here is a dying woman saying goodbye to her young sons! Here is a father running through the streets of New York carrying his injured child to the hospital! Here's Bette Midler singing. Did you already know that you are my hero? to her terminally ill best friend! But prestige tears served an essential cultural purpose: they were a valuable ritual of catharsis in which audiences could participate together. If you've seen any of these films, you might feel emotional just remembering them, which is proof of their lasting power.

Sobbing together is something we have forgotten how to do and absolutely need to rediscover. We need more opportunities to show our humanity to each other in public. We must learn to reassure each other that we are all sentient beings who may feel more than we can tolerate. We could all use a good shout out right now, together, in real life, in real time.