Gurucharan Singh's TMKOC co-star Priya Ahuja Rajda reacts to his return and says the whole team was worried

Priya Ahuja Rajda has reacted after the return of her Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star Gurucharan Singh. Speaking exclusively to Hindustan Times, Priya shared that it was a moment of joy after the news of her return became public. She also said that the entire TMKOC team was worried about the actor in recent days. (Also read: Jennifer Mistry, Gurucharan Singh's co-star in TMKOC, reacts to his return: he should have informed) Priya Ahuja Rajda is happy that Gurucharan Singh has returned home.

What Priya said

I am so happy to hear that Gurucharan is back. The entire Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was worried about his whereabouts since his disappearance and hoped he would return soon and be reunited with his family, she said. Priya rose to fame after playing the role of Rita Reporter in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now!

Meanwhile, she continues, it is a moment of joy that it has finally happened. We can all breathe a sigh of relief. Now after what he went through I just want to send him love and blessings.

More details

Gurucharan essayed the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular show. The actor, missing since April 22, returned home last Friday. News agency PTI, quoting a police officer, reported that Gurucharan had gone on a spiritual journey during which he visited several Gurudwaras and religious places in Punjab. The police officer said his statement was recorded before the magistrate and he was doing well.

Gurucharan Singh, who was visiting his parents in Delhi, was supposed to return to Mumbai but never reached his destination. The Delhi Police had registered a case of kidnapping and investigation was underway to trace him. Earlier, according to NDTV, the Delhi Police's initial investigation into the case revealed that he was getting married soon and was facing financial difficulties.