



At a regular meeting of the West Hollywood City Council on Monday, May 20, 2024, the West Hollywood City Council will consider approval of a proposal extend the deadline given to companies to transfer their temporary contracts OUT zones to permanent outdoor dining areas. The proposed extension of the consent timeline would allow ten additional days, moving the deadline from June 1, 2024 to June 11, 2024. The move comes as businesses prepare for the city's WeHo Pride weekend, seeking to maintain spaces outdoor catering facilities for the influx of visitors. The recommendation includes approval of a resolution to modify the deadline and allow continued use of the OUTZones until all necessary permits for permanent conversion are obtained. This extension is primarily aimed at helping businesses that actively work with municipal staff to comply with the new outdoor dining regulations introduced in March 2023. The Temporary OUTZones Conversion Initiative, established during the COVID-19 pandemic to support local businesses, has been at the center of the city's efforts to maintain vibrant and diverse economic activity. On November 20, 2023, the City Council set a June 1, 2024 deadline for businesses to remove or convert these temporary dining rooms in accordance with updated design guidelines. City staff worked with businesses that met the January 12, 2024 application deadline, guiding them through the permitting process. Significant progress has been made, but the upcoming PRIDE weekend has prompted requests for a brief extension to avoid disruption during the celebrations. A recent ordinance, No. 24-11, further complicates the transition. Enacted on May 6, 2024, this ordinance clarifies eligibility for narrow sidewalk zones to convert OUTZones into permanent outdoor dining spaces. However, permits under this order cannot be issued until it takes effect on June 6, 2024, creating a conflict with the original June 1 deadline. The West Hollywood Municipal Code requires a seven-day public comment period and a ten-day appeal period for administrative permits, which could delay the effective date of permits beyond June 1. This procedural delay necessitated the proposed extension to ensure that all businesses had sufficient time. conform. City staff will continue to engage with businesses and assist them throughout the application and transition process. On-site meetings and orientation sessions will continue until all businesses have converted to permanent outdoor dining or removed their temporary OUTZones. The City Council's decision regarding this expansion will impact many local businesses, providing them the flexibility to finalize their transition without compromising their operations during one of West Hollywood's busiest weekends.

