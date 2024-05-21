Actress Xelia Mendes-Jones talks about the story of Wheel of Times Renna





Actress Xelia Mendes-Jones recently played two notable roles in two Prime Video shows: Renna in Wheel of time and Dane on To fall. In a recent interview, Collider spoke to him about his approach to acting in general, as well as his preparation for both roles. The entire forty-three minute video is worth watching, but it contains some particularly interesting information for those interested in the subject. Wheel of time series. I thought the hardest part would be, ironically, making her convincingly hateful. Then what ended up being the hardest was seeing everyone hate her, he said of Renna. I was so drawn to the fact that when you play someone so horrible, for me, I had to humanize him. I had to justify, really justify everything she did to me. Otherwise, I don't think I could play her as someone who knew she was bad. Mendes-Jones went on to say that he developed a backstory for Renna. I had a really hard time finding exactly what responded to the truly visceral violence and cruelty she regularly displays over her four episodes while also responding to it with the fact that she seems incredibly kind and generous at first with Egwene, he says. I know there are sexual overtones in the writing style of Robert Jordan's books, and that comes through in the scripts because Rafes is a big fan of the books. It was never going to not be there. Credit: Jan Thijs/Prime Video He added: “I didn't want to emphasize that because I felt like it was already going to be there in the writing. It's done, I don't need to press these buttons. So, for me, the key trait that I gave her was that she's incredibly selfish, like an egomaniac, and Egwene is a rung on a ladder to Renna being the star. Thus, she considers Egwenes' strengths and power as a jewel in her crown. I kind of gave him that kind of selfishness because kindness comes from disagreeing with the methods of the empire, but not the ultimate goal, or the structures and systems. So, she believes in the system of the Suldam-damane dynamic, but she believes that she can do it better than them. So she wants to use Egwenes' resistance and fire power to make her an even stronger damane than the broken ones. The first season of To fall and the first two seasons of Wheel of time are now streaming on Prime Video. No news yet on the date of the second season of To fall will premiere (although there's a good chance Mendes-Jones will return to reprise his role as Dane), nor when season three of Wheel of time will be available on the streaming platform. end-paragraph-icon

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reactormag.com/actor-xelia-mendes-jones-talks-backstory-for-wheel-of-times-renna/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos