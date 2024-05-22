Heeramandi actor Aditi Rao Hydari chooses a golden ethnic outfit for her first appearance at Cannes 2024. See Photos | Bollywood





Actor Aditi Rao Hydari, who recently appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, is all set to walk the red carpet at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. On Tuesday evening, she was seen attending an event at Bharat Pavilion. Aditi chose a golden ethnic look, teamed with golden jumkas and gajras, for her first Cannes 2024 spotting. Read also : Aditi Rao Hydari Reacts To Her Viral Gajagamini March From Heeramandi Aditi Rao Hydari attended an event during the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2024 on Wednesday. (Photo: PIB in Meghalaya) The new photos of Aditi Rao Hydari at Cannes 2024 Sharing photos with the actor, PIB In Meghalaya tweeted, “Renowned Indian cinematographer Santosh Sivan has received the annual Pierre Angnieux ExcelLens in Cinematography Award, at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, becoming the first Asian recipient of this award The Bharat Pavilion also witnessed the presence of actor @aditiraohydari.” Aditi spoke about the cinematographer at the event. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Aditi in Cannes After Aishwarya Rai, Aditi will be present at the prestigious film festival as an ambassador for L'Oréal Paris. Early Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram to share new photos of herself before leaving India for France. The actor wore a white jacket with black pants and a matching cap in the photos clicked at her home. She spoke about her team for Cannes 2024, and wrote in the caption, I Cannes. Wish me good luck! We Cannes! Sanu, Eli poo, Sandy, Esther, Vaishnav, Santu, Panks, Shakeel May the force be with us! We are worth it!!!! @lorealparis @lorealindia. The actor made his debut at Cannes in 2022 and sported some stunning looks, on and off the red carpet. She also attended the film festival in 2023. Her first look at Cannes 2023 was a dreamy blue Oscar De La Renta look, which she wore for a L'Oréal shoot. The actor then walked the red carpet in a ruffled sunflower yellow dress by Michael Cinco. Aditi is being praised for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The series also features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/aditi-rao-hydari-picks-golden-ethnic-outfit-for-first-cannes-2024-appearance-pics-heeramandi-actor-101716364936341.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos