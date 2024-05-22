Raveena Tandon explains how Bollywood and South film industries are different

Raveena Tandon was one of the breakout actresses of the 90s and early 2000s, appearing in many hit films. Although she mainly appeared in Hindi cinema, she also occasionally tried her hand in South films. Most recently, she was seen in the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2. Raveena Tandon recently spoke about the different styles of filmmaking in Bollywood and the South film industry. Raveena said in an interview that in the South, good work is done with a small team; whereas in Bollywood, more people are needed for the same work. She recalled her experience shooting the 1995 film Taqdeerwala. It was a fantasy comedy-drama, which was a remake of the Telugu film Yamleela. Although it was a Hindi film, a large part of the crew was from the Telugu industry. The film was directed by K Murali Mohana Rao and produced by D Rama Naidu. During an interview with YouTube channel Rajshri Unplugged, Raveena Tandon shared an anecdote from the shooting of Taqdeerwala. She explained that about half a dozen songs were shot overseas with a crew of very few people.

She also explained that the South industry is doing a very good job on a smaller budget than Bollywood. She said: “We had shot 5 songs in Mauritius, with a crew of only 9 people. There was no man of light, no generator, no light, nothing. We filmed the songs with 2 small lights and only reflectors covered in silver foil. You see the quality of these songs.

Raveena Tandon opened up about shooting Hindi songs on location. She mentioned: When I was shooting in Mumbai and we were traveling to places like Switzerland or elsewhere, a crew of 200 people would accompany me. I wondered why this was necessary when we could accomplish the same job with just 10 people.

Raveena Tandon is part of the upcoming Welcome To The Jungle, the latest installment in the Welcome franchise.