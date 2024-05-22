Hollywood star Alan Cumming in Moray at the Gordon Castle Highland Games





Click here to sign up for our free newsletters!

A very famous face could be seen among the many visitors to Gordon Castle on Sunday. The Massed Pipe Band tours the arena in front of Tower Hall. Alan Cumming joined the party at the stately home near Fochabers which hosted its Highland games and country meals. The Hollywood actor entered his own pet, Lala, in the dog show's rescue category. Additionally, he agreed to present the overall Best of Breed award and did his best to make everyone laugh. Alan Cumming and his rescue dog Lala. Zara Gordon-Lennox, who helped organize the annual event, said: “He was very funny which helped add to an already great day. There was a ladies competition for the first time, which was very popular, and we also had our first ever dog show. We would like to convey our thanks to our sponsors and to all those who accompanied us. Alan Cummings' big screen appearances include the James Bond film GoldenEye as well as Eyes Wide Shut, which starred Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. On television, he currently presents the American version of the hit series Traitors. Highland dancing at the Gordon Castle Highland Games. All photos: Daniel Forsyth. Women's heavyweight events were introduced into the games for the first time. The fancy dress category was a hit at the dog show – with a four-legged friend dressed as Paddington. Harry Zagorski throws the shot put in the Junior Heavy events. Start of the 10km race from Gordon Castle. The Aberlour and District Pipe Band. Laura Barber competes in the heavy events of the Ladies Open. Kyle Greig was the winner of the 10km race. Elgin competes in the women's Tug O' War competition. The Gordon Setters rally drew a large crowd to the Country Sports Arena. Laura Barber competes in the heavy events of the Ladies Open. Debbie Greig was the first lady to complete the 10km race. Gordon Castle Highland Games 2024. Photo: Daniel Forsyth. The dancers take the stage for the Highland Dancing competition. Do you want to react to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print. Free Latest News Alistair Whitfield

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.northern-scot.co.uk/news/famous-hollywood-star-turns-up-at-gordon-castle-highland-gam-351269/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos