Arizona dance group brings Bollywood to the Valley and beyond





Founder Kaveri Madhu started the group after moving to Arizona in 2020 and missing the camaraderie with the dancers.

PHOENIX KDC Performing Arts is a growing Indian cinematic dance group. Founder Kaveri Madhu started the group after moving to Arizona in 2020 and missing the camaraderie. As a dancer, I missed this community. So, I just wanted to start a little group of dancers,” she said. This small group of a few dancers has transformed into a large family of more than 150 people. Some dancers like Arya Ashok have been part of the group for years. “I joined KDC Dance School when we were literally dancing in a living room,” Ashok said. The group recently performed at the Mesa Arts Center, reaching people of all ages. They have dancers from elementary school and up. And Madhu knows there are even more people they could reach. “Today Arizona has grown a lot. We have so many dance groups doing great shows,” Madhu said. According to the 2020 Census, approximately 4.9% of Arizona's population identifies as Asian or mixed, which translates to more than 350,000 Arizonans. We also see the impact of community in schools. In fall 2024, Arizona State University will begin offering more courses focused on South Asia, including the religions of India, the nation of Bollywood, and the dances of India, of which there are many. Madhu said there are around 100 different styles of Indian dances. The dances are as diverse as the country. India is made up of 28 states, 8 union territories and over 120 spoken languages. “When you talk about dance, Indian cinematic dance, all these different states come together,” Madhu proclaimed. Hindi cinema is known around the world as Bollywood, but the Indian film industry as a whole is also making waves. In 2023, the Telugu language song “Naatu Naatu” from the hit film RRR won the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards. It was the first Indian song to win this honor in history. As for the most popular Indian actor, dancers agree on this answer: Shah Rukh Khan, known around the world as a major box office figure. The group has helped dancers like Shruti Sharma keep India close to their hearts. “It filled the void and then some. It gave us a great platform that we wanted… You know, to showcase our moves.” KDC Performing Arts has three different locations and Madhu has announced plans to open more, and soon expand to the West Valley. Find more information here: https://www.facebook.com/p/KDC-School-of-Bollywood-100052209711689/ >> Download the 12News app for the latest local news straight to your phone. 12News on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries Keep up to date with the latest news and stories on the YouTube channel 12News. Subscribe today.

