Hollywood's Brat Pack Returns in Trailer for Andrew McCarthy 'Brats' Doc





Almost 40 years There is, New York Review published a magazine cover centered on a group of young Hollywood stars that would change the social conversation in the industry for years to come, but not as much as it would change the lives of the group's select members. “The Hollywood Brat Pack.” In Hulu's first trailer Kidsone of the core members of the group, Andrew McCarthy, brings back the pack. “If you came of age in the 1980s, the Brat Pack was at the center of your cultural consciousness. But for those of us who experienced it from the inside, the Brat Pack was something very different,” McCarthy explains in a new clip from the documentary, set to premiere June 14. “On June 10, 1985, New York Review released Hollywood’s Brat Pack – I just remember seeing that cover and thinking, “Oh, damn.” According to the subtitle of David Blum's article, the Brat Pack included “Rob [Lowe]Emilio [Estevez]Sean [Penn]To M [Cruise]Judd [Nelson], and the rest – the young movie stars you can't keep up with. But they are already rich and famous. This is what children want to see and what they want to be. Tendency But as the term was introduced and spread like cultural wildfire, its parameters changed and became more definitively fixed around a select group that included McCarthy as well as Demi More, Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy, Anthony Michael Hall, as well as Estevez, Lowe and Nelson. Defining films of the era include The breakfast club And Fire of St. Elmobut also extended to films, notably Model, pretty in pink, and other releases featuring this group of actors. Not all recognized members appear in Kids, but with McCarthy as the film's writer and director, those who participated were more likely to answer when he called. “It’s about time we set the record straight on a few things,” Estevez says in the clip. Moore appears in the trailer, as do Lowe and Sheedy. There is also an appearance of Pretty in pink star Jon Cryer, who makes a point of declaring: “I'm not part of the Brat Pack. »

