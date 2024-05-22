“40 Days of Pride” kicks off with a festive nod to West Hollywood’s 40th anniversary – NBC Los Angeles





What there is to know WeHo Pride will take place from May 22 to June 30 with a multitude of celebrations, readings, concerts and the famous WeHo Pride Parade.

This 40-day celebration is a tribute to West Hollywood's 40th anniversary; the city was founded in 1984

The WeHo Pride Street Fair will run from May 31 to June 2; LA Pride, which is an unrelated event, will take place June 8-9 Take your time machine back four decades to the great year of 1984, and you'll discover many amazing things in Southern California, the vibrant home of the Summer Olympics. Something else spectacular was happening in West Hollywood that same year: it was about to become a city, which it officially did on November 29, 1984, the “first city in the country to have an openly gay majority.” “. To commemorate this important milestone and launch the June series of lively LGBTQ+ evenings a few days early, WeHo Pride is officially launched on Harvey Milk Day, all to commemorate 40 days of pride and the 40th anniversary of West Hollywood. Events kick off on May 22 with two things to do: Harvey Milk Day 2024 with the Jos Sarria Drag Pageant at the West Hollywood Aquatic and Recreation Center at 6 p.m. and “The Studies (Untitled Flags)” WeHo Pride Arts Festival exhibit at the West Hollywood Aquatic and Recreation Center at 6 p.m. West Hollywood Library. The exhibit will be on view most days through September 16, 2024, but be sure to check the calendar. More gatherings to come include the joyous WeHo Pride Street Fair on May 31, June 1 and June 2, a multi-event festivity that will include the WeHo Pride Parade on June 2 (just head to Santa Monica Boulevard, in the heart of West Hollywood). A colorful and strong collection of cool pop-ups, music events and poetry-themed meet-ups add excitement to the WeHo Pride itinerary throughout the rest of June, with Gay Los Angeles Men's Chorus singing in Plummer Park, a Figurative Drawing Class, Inglewood Pride Festival and much more on the agenda.

