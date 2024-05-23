Carlito's Way and Ghostbusters II actor Richard Foronjy dies at 86





Richard Foronjy, the actor best known for his roles in Carlito Road, Serpico, And The midnight racedied Sunday at the age of 86. Foronjy's family announced his death a statement shared on Facebookspecifying that the actor had “passed peacefully” with his family by his side, adding: “Even though his physical presence is gone, the spirit of Richard Foronjy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the timeless performances that will continue to inspire generations to come.” ghost hunters Fans will best remember Foronjy in the 1989 sequel, where he played Con Edison supervisor Mr. Fianella. Although his screen time was brief, he managed to have a memorable on-screen altercation with Bill Murray after the film. ghost hunters had dug a significant hole in Fifth Avenue. CREDIT: Columbia Pictures Phantom Body Before venturing into show business, the Brooklyn native had an unsavory past: He was arrested 27 times and ultimately faced an armed robbery charge that landed him behind bars for eight years and half. Foronjy would admit that his checkered history with the law proved somewhat helpful, at least when it came to later acting roles, saying: I was particularly good at playing cops, probably because I knew them so well when they stopped me every two weeks. In 2020, he would recount the events in a memoir titled “From the mafia to the cinema: how I escaped the mafia. » Other film roles include The next morning, Town prince, Have fun with Dick and Jane, Once upon a time in America, And True confessions, in addition to more than 70 small screen credits, including Who's Boss, Silver Spoons, The Jeffersons, M*A*S*H, Hunter and Taxi. Richard Foronjy is survived by his children, his sons Charles and Richard Foronjy, his daughters Susan and Christine Argentina, as well as seventeen grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ghostbustersnews.com/2024/05/22/richard-foronjy-carlitos-way-and-ghostbusters-ii-actor-dies-at-86/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos