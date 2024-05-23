The welcome reappearance of actor Kevin Spacey

The appearance of American actor Kevin Spacey in the media again and the strong statements of many fellow actors supporting him are welcome and long-awaited developments.

Spacey gave extensive interviews for the first time in years, and performers Liam Neeson, Sharon Stone, F. Murray Abraham and others demanded that the award-winning actor be brought back to the movies.

In late October 2017, as part of the burgeoning #MeToo witch hunt, Spacey was accused of sexual impropriety that allegedly took place at a party in 1986, more than 30 years previously. This unsubstantiated claim, which when tested in a courtroom five years later took the jury 45 minutes to reject, led to Spacey being barred from the world of film, television and television. theater.

Kevin Spacey outside Southwark Crown Court, London, July 2023

One of the best actors of his generation, Spacey was fired from the Netflix seriesCard castle, in which his portrayal of conniving politician Frank Underwood had made him a practically household name. Later, to add insult to injury, the producers ofCard castlesued Spaceyon on grounds that his alleged sexual misconduct caused the series' season 6be shortened from 13 episodes to eight, and they were therefore entitled to $31 million in damages!

Spacey's publicist cut ties with the actor at the same time, and his talent agency, Creative Artists Agency, dropped him as well.

Unfortunately, director Ridley Scott and Imperative Entertainment dropped Spacey from the already completed project.All the money in the worldand reprized his scenes with Christopher Plummer. In general, official Hollywood has reacted instinctively to the #MeToo accusations like the anti-communist scare of the 1940s and 1950s, with utter spinelessness and a complete lack of principle.

Not to be outdone, the management of the Old Vic theater in London, where Spacey worked hard as artistic director between 2004 and 2025 to survive, reported that its own investigation had uncovered several instances of alleged inappropriate behavior . None of this ever came to fruition, except that the administrators of The Old Vic turned out to be devious and cowardly. In July 2023, a London jury found Spacey innocent of all charges related to the alleged sexual assault of four men.

The state of Massachusetts' attempt to bring a sexual assault charge against Spacey collapsed ignominiously in 2019, when the accuser refused to testify, pleading the Fifth Amendment against self-incrimination. As we noted at the time, the affair smacked of a politically motivated vendetta from the start. The allegation was launched with great fanfare in November 2018 by [the accusers] mother, Heather Unruh, a former local news anchor, during a widely publicized news conference in Boston. Unruh proclaimed that she wanted to see Kevin Spacey go to prison. I want the hand of justice to fall on him.

Spacey has been vindicated on all fronts, but the Hollywood film industry, terrified by the #MeToo campaign and its affluent, well-connected advocates, has been reluctant to hire the actor.

Today, Channel 4 in the United Kingdom published a shameful contribution to his persecution,Spacey unmaskedwhich the WSWS will comment on separately.

In a May 16 interview with Chris Cuomo on NewsNation, Spacey pointed out that I paid the price seven years is a very long time. He suggested that his situation was starting to move in a much more positive direction. Spacey further claimed that I just wanted to get back to work and felt like I had so much to offer.

He told Cuomo that the United States was a country that believed in due process, the rule of law and fairness. Spacey suggested that the #MeToo pendulum has swung very, very far in the direction of injustice.

Asked about his own responsibility, the actor replied: I accept my responsibility [but] I will not be responsible for things I did not do or that were exaggerated or greatly altered.

What if Hollywood didn't let him come back?

“I don't think any leader, no matter how powerful he or she is, in a company should speak for the entire American public or the entire British public,” Spacey insisted to Cuomo. The public stops me all the time, he continued. I travel all over the world. Everyone who stops me, every day, is generous and happy to see me, and if there's a theme in any of our conversations, it's When are you going back to work?

In the interview, Spacey expressed his gratitude to the other actors and others who were now speaking out on his behalf.

THEToday's telegraphin the United Kingdom published an article along these lines on May 15, noting that the two-time Oscar winner had effectively been blacklisted from the film and theater industry since 2017, despite having been cleared by courts in the UK and US of sexual assault allegations.

In a series of statements made toTelegraph, prominent actors and directors defended Spacey and opposed his blacklisting. Neeson, for example, explained that he was deeply saddened to learn of these accusations against him. Spacey, he continued, was a good man and a man of character. He is sensitive, articulate and non-judgmental, with a wonderful sense of humor. He is also one of our finest performers in theater and on camera. Personally, our industry needs him and misses him greatly.

Stone said she looks forward to seeing Kevin back at work. He's a genius. He is so stylish and fun, generous to a fault, and knows more about our business than most of us ever will.

Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham told theTelegraphhe considered Spacey a friend, adding: “I vouch for him unequivocally. Who are these vultures who attack a man who has publicly acknowledged his responsibility for certain behaviors, unlike so many others? Abraham said he stood with Spacey and he who is without sin casts the first stone.

Actor Stephen Fry suggested that Spacey's reputation had already been destroyed, and added: “It is surely wrong to continue to tarnish a reputation on the basis of claims and rhetoric rather than evidence and proof ? Unless I'm missing something, I think he paid the price.

Sir Trevor Nunn, former artistic director of the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theatre, who directed Spacey in two productions at the Old Vic, described him as a genius actor, on stage and screen.

Spacy's re-emergence and even eventual rehabilitation has objective significance.

As we noted in 2020, the McCarthyite campaign against sexual misconduct, including the persecution of Spacey, was a malignant product of the Democratic Party and its left-wing orbit following Hillary Clinton's election defeat in 2016, which only polluted the atmosphere and pushed politics further. RIGHT. These political forces needed to distract from their electoral fiasco, regroup and galvanize their shocked and demoralized middle-class supporters and steer them toward right-wing identity politics. There was never any question of the rights and conditions of workers. This process is now largely complete.

After all, where are we seven years later? As vice-president under Barack Obama, Joe Biden notably joined the cause of the fight against violence against women. In January 2014, Obama named Biden co-chair of the White House task force to protect students from sexual assault. Biden provocatively intervened in the case of Stanford University student Brock Turner in 2016, speaking out against the presumption of innocence.

However, Biden's posture as a zealous defender of women against violence has clashed with the realities of his position as leader of the most dangerous and murderous imperialist power on the planet. He approved and even presided over the massacre of more than 10,000 women in the Gaza Strip. With their bloodied corpses highly visible to the public eye, Genocide Joe is no longer likely to be held up, except by his most abject apologists, as a standard-bearer for women's rights.

The Democratic Party administration is bloodied to the elbows in Gaza, ready for war with Iran, arms and incites the fascist Zelensky regime in Ukraine, and is resolutely positioned for open conflict with China. Under these conditions, the ability of Democrats and the various left-wing movements clinging to their ranks to associate themselves with anything vaguely progressive has been greatly compromised. The #MeToo campaign has thus been largely discredited.

For our part, we stand by what we wrote in 2017: we do not hide our sympathy for Kevin Spacey and our contempt for those who incite denunciation and incite witch-hunt hysteria.